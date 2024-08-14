Napoli close to signing Gilmour and open McTominay talks with Man Utd

Napoli are reportedly close to signing Billy Gilmour from Brighton and have opened talks with Manchester United for Scott McTominay.

Napoli director Giovanni Manna arrived in London on Tuesday to hold talks with several Premier League clubs.

The Partenopei are interested in both Gilmour and Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku, but the latest reports in Italy suggest that a third Premier League player has attracted the Partenopei’s interest.

Sky Sport Italia and Il Corriere dello Sport, in fact, say that Manna inquired about Manchester United midfielder McTominay.

CorSport claims that the Red Devils value the Scotland international at €30m and are not going to loan him out. McTominay’s contract, in fact, terminates in 2025, so he’d need to sign a one-year extension before leaving Old Trafford on a temporary transfer this summer.

Sky Sport confirms that a loan move for McTominay is not on the cards.

Transfer pundit Gianluca Di Marzio adds that Napoli are close to signing Gilmour from Brighton, having already reached an agreement with the 23-year-old.

The Partenopei hope to shake hands with Brighton over a €12m deal plus €3m add-ons.