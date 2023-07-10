Napoli chief tells Chelsea what they must do to sign Victor Osimhen as striker shortlist revealed

Chelsea must produce an “indecent” offer to sign Victor Osimhen this summer, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared.

The Nigerian striker reportedly has a £130million price tag around his neck for the transfer window, during which Chelsea are keen to add to their firepower.

Despite the signings of Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku, Standard Sport understand a shortlist of targets has been drawn up to improve Mauricio Pochettino’s options in attack.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

During Napoli’s presentation of their home kit for the 2023-24 season, De Laurentiis was asked if fans can expect to see Osimhen pull it on after the summer - to which he replied: “Absolutely.

“I have already said that if a more-than-indecent offer should arrive then we will deal with it.

“And as we have found [Khvicha] Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen and others, we will find even more.”

Chelsea have begun talks with Montpellier over a possible deal for young French striker Elye Wahi with Romelu Lukaku’s likely exit set to fund a new arrival.

Along with Osimhen, Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund is liked by the Blues and Paulo Dybala has emerged as a cut-price option due to his £10.2m release clause from Roma.

Juventus have made Dusan Vlahovic available for £68m but Chelsea are set to invest a hefty sum into reinforcing their midfield, where Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is the top target.