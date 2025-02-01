Napoli on alert as Chiesa left out of Liverpool squad

Federico Chiesa’s Liverpool future is back up in the air after the Italy international was left out of the squad against Bournemouth, as Napoli are still seeking a winger.

According to The Athletic, the decision by coach Arne Slot was a technical one and not connected to any injury or illness.

It comes just days after Chiesa completed the first 90-minute match of his time in the Liverpool jersey, in the Champions League against PSV Eindhoven.

Chiesa struggling to play at Liverpool

The 27-year-old has struggled with fitness issues ever since the move from Juventus over the summer for €12m plus up to €3m in add-ons.

He managed nine competitive appearances, with one goal and two assists, despite spending just 280 minutes of football on the pitch.

The Italy international has been repeatedly linked with a return to Serie A on loan in the winter transfer window, including to Napoli, Milan and Roma.

Considering the transfer deadline is on Monday night, there could still be time to get an agreement over the line and find Chiesa more regular playing time.

Of all the candidates, Napoli would seem the most likely as a replacement following Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s switch to Paris Saint-Germain.