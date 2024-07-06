Napoli agree Buongiorno release clause at 70m

Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno continues negotiations with Napoli over his personal terms and has reportedly agreed a €70m release clause.

The two clubs worked out the transfer fee for a reported €35m plus bonuses to reach the €40m asking price.

Now they need to secure the contract with the player and that is proving a long process, not entirely unusual for Napoli, who like to tie up the image rights of their stars.

Buongiorno gets his release clause

According to Sky Sport Italia and Sportitalia, one important issue has been addressed and that is the release clause.

Buongiorno wanted one put in, the club did not, but they seem to have settled on a €70m option.

There are also going to be bonuses for winning the Scudetto, but these are now details and the Italy international should be available to have his medical next week.

After reports that Inter had also approached Buongiorno, director of sport Piero Ausilio hinted that it was the other way round, suggesting his agent had instead offered him to the Nerazzurri.