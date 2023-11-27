“Napoleon”, tall for its height, comes up short to “Hunger Games ”as“ Wish ”wilts

The Thanksgiving box office was stuffed with a couple turkeys.

Everett Collection Joaquin Phoenix in 'Napoleon'

The Thanksgiving weekend is usually a savory time for the box office, and even though this one wasn't quite as juicy as in the past, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes was the clear star of the dinner table.

The franchise prequel held strong in its second week of release, earning $28.8 million over the three-day weekend ($42 million since Wednesday), bringing its domestic cume to $98.4 million, as per Comscore. Globally, Songbirds and Snakes has made $197.3 million.

Ridley Scott's Napoleon, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the 19th century French emperor — who was actually above average height, who knew — did better than expected, taking in $32.5 million domestically since opening on Wednesday.

With an additional $46.3 million from international markets, the historical epic topped the international box office, with a global cume of $78.8 million. Still, with a $200 million budget, Napoleon's got a ways to go before breaking even.

On the other hand, Disney's Wish did worse than expected, grossing $31.7 million since opening Wednesday, though it was predicted to make closer to $50 million. Starring the voices of Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine, Wish marks the 100-year anniversary of Walt Disney studios, though the film may have rested too heavily on its iconic past. Worldwide, Wish came in third at the box office, with a total global haul of $49 million.

Rounding out the domestic box office top 5, Trolls Band Together grossed $25.3 million over the past five days, bringing its two-week cume to $64.5 million ($145.8 million globally), and the R-rated horror film Thanksgiving earned $11.1 million over the same period in its second week of release, for a total of $24.2 million ($29.1 million globally).

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.