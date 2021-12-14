Naplan shows no obvious falls in literacy and numeracy during Covid, but city and country gap widens

Photograph: Dean Lewins/AAP

Australian schoolchildren’s basic literacy and numeracy skills were relatively unscathed during first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, but gaps are widening between city students and those in regional and remote areas, the latest Naplan study has found.

Analysts for the annual National Assessment Program – Literacy and Numeracy (Naplan) National Report 2021 have said that no statistically significant changes were observed at a national and state or territory level in the data between 2019 and 2021, which encompasses the first major wave of Covid outbreaks across Australia, and Victoria’s extended second lockdown.

But they urged caution on interpreting the data based on only two rounds of testing, saying patterns and changes were more likely to become apparent over many years.

Analysis of long-term Naplan data found significant and growing gaps between some demographics, including along gender lines, between Indigenous and non-Indigenous students, and those in metro and regional areas.

The full 360-page report, released on Wednesday, follows high-level data in August which indicated that students in years 3, 5, 7 and 9 in 2021 continued to perform on par with students in 2019, despite lockdowns and periods of remote learning through 2020.

The Naplan tests were not conducted in 2020 due to nationwide lockdowns.

The 2021 tests were administered in May, before the Delta outbreak in Sydney that resulted in further months-long remote schooling periods in both New South Wales and Victoria.

Guardian Australia previously reported concerns from teachers that the compounded effects of two years of intermittent learning in some areas are only just beginning to become apparent, especially for younger cohorts (up to grade 2) that are not captured by the Naplan dataset.

David de Carvalho, chief executive of the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (Acara), which runs Naplan, said it was important to resist the temptation to draw conclusions from only two years of data.

“You’ve got to be really careful about drawing distinctions based on simply comparing 2019 with 2021,” de Carvalho said. “It would be very tempting to do so but one has to be very cautious.

“The changes that you might see between 2019 and 2021 might actually be quite consistent with previous years, and might actually simply be the continuation of a pattern that’s been in place for some time.”

Acara’s long term analysis of the Naplan data showed gaps between male and female students in reading, writing and numeracy were growing, with girls increasingly outperforming boys in reading and writing, and boys increasingly doing better in numeracy. The gender gap is larger in secondary school students than primary for writing, the analysis showed.

Gaps between metropolitan schools and those in regional and remote areas were also growing, with city-based students increasingly outperforming regional students. The gaps in numeracy and reading have gradually widened since 2016 for most year levels, with metropolitan students just under six months ahead of their regional counterparts in grades 3 and 5, and almost a full year ahead in grades 7 and 9.

The gap is even wider between metropolitan and remote students, with those in remote areas behind by an equivalent of approximately three years of schooling, the analysis showed.

The gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous students has remained extremely wide since 2016, representing a difference equivalent to two full years of schooling.

Since the tests were first administered in 2008 and 2011 for writing, Australian students nationally have significantly improved in years 3 and 5 reading, year 5 numeracy, and years 3 and 5 spelling, equivalent to a term’s worth of learning, de Carvalho said.

But the long-term analysis also suggested that educational disadvantage can be multigenerational, with children whose parents did not complete year 12 comprising the main cohort of those falling behind the national average.

Acara reported there were indications in the data that gaps between “high and low socio-educational groups” were widening between 2019 and 2021, but that further analysis was required to determine whether those shifts were related to Covid or not.

Approximately 70% of the 5.86m Naplan tests were taken online this year as the program transitions to a completely digital delivery, which will take effect next year.

Acara reiterated that Naplan tests are only one aspect of educational assessment and do not replace the extensive, ongoing assessments made by teachers about individual student performance.