Naomie Harris calls the term 'Bond girls' outdated

Naomie Harris has taken aim at the term “Bond girls,” saying it belongs in the past and that the female characters in No Time To Die are fully formed and “formidable”.

The Academy Award-nominated star told The Mirror: “You can’t call us girls. We are truly women.

“I look at the older Bond movies, and the term girl is probably appropriate because they aren’t fully fleshed-out characters. But, particularly in No Time to Die, they are formidable women driving the plot forward.”

Harris made her debut in the 007 franchise in 2012’s Skyfall, where she was seen accidentally shooting Daniel Craig’s James Bond during a high-speed chase.

At the end of that film it was revealed that Harris was actually Miss Moneypenny, the secretary to M, the head of Mi6. Harris has since reprised the role in 2015’s Spectre, while she’ll also be appearing in Craig’s swansong as the spy, No Time To Die.

Harris isn’t the the first actress in No Time To Die to tease how the film’s treatment of its female characters very much differs to earlier Bond films.

Ana de Armas recently said that she spoke at length with director Cary Fukunaga about the planned portrayal of her character Paloma before signing up, while Lashana Lynch said that she felt empowered starring in the film.

No Time To Die is scheduled to be finally released on April 2, 2021.