Naomie Harris Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted By A “Huge Star” At An Audition

Editor’s Note: The following article includes details about an alleged sexual assault that may be triggering. Please proceed thoughtfully.

Actress Naomie Harris has revealed that she was sexually assaulted by a famous actor during an audition.

The Oscar-nominated star told You magazine that “a huge, huge star” put his hand up her skirt within full view of two movie executives.

“What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director, and of course no one said anything because he was – he is – such a huge star,” Harris recalled. “That was my only #MeToo incident, so I felt very lucky given how rife that behaviour was.”

Harris, who plays Moneypenny in the recent Bond movies and received an Oscar nomination for her performance in 2016’s Moonlight, said “things have definitely changed” since the #MeToo movement has helped more survivors of sexual assault to share their stories.

“I was on a project where there was a #MeToo incident and there was no hesitation,” Harris said, confirming that the perpetrator was “immediately removed” from the situation. Harris did not name either the actor who allegedly sexually assaulted her or the actor who was allegedly removed from the later project.

Despite this progress, there is no doubt that the #MeToo movement will continue to give survivors of sexual assault the agency to share their stories if and when they feel comfortable doing so.

In October, model and actress Emily Ratajkowski alleged that singer Robin Thicke sexually assaulted her on the set of the “Blurred Lines” music video in 2013.

If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind and need help or support, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.

