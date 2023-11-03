Naomi Watts’ Ultra-Comfy Sneakers Are Going to Sell Out

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Lucy Hale is also a fan of the throwback-inspired style.

There’s something about Naomi Watts. Yes, obviously the actress has a sweet charm and impeccable on-screen skills that simply don’t go unnoticed every time she stars on the big screen, but this “something” I’m talking about pertains to her latest off-duty looks that’s low-key cool — and that's exactly why I’m going to recreate it ASAP.

Watts was recently photographed out and about in New York City, and though she certainly knows how to piece together a sleek, stylish look (just like she did here), this time, the actress took a more comfy-cozy approach — a wise choice considering the temperature has dropped quite a bit in the Big Apple and the only feasible outfit to wear right now is one that feels like a big, warm hug. And that’s exactly what hers looked like.

For her day on the city streets, Watts went with baggy black trousers that are the ideal errand-running pants, even though they were once reserved solely for the office. I, for one, wear my trousers more than I do my sweatpants, because they’re equally comfy but 10 times more elegant. She upped the warmth factor by throwing on an equally oversized blazer coat, with a gray sweater subtly peeking out from underneath the topper. But the star of the outfit was none other than those cool white, retro-inspired kicks any sneakerhead is going to want to make theirs ASAP.

Løci Fusion Bio Leather Sneaker

Loci

$255

Buy on lociwear.com

Watts’ sneakers are from the celeb- and editor-worn brand, Løci. Big names like Eva Longoria, Mila Kunis, and Ben Affleck are fans of the brand, with Watts the latest to join the crew — and in the coolest pair, at that. The actress opted for the Fusion bio-leather sneakers, a 100 percent vegan style that’s crafted with a recycled foam midsole, a breathable bamboo lining, a natural cork and recycled foam insole for maximum comfort, and a recycled rubber outsole for an anti-slip base that you can wear safely, rain or shine.

Watts’ sneakers also have that beloved, nostalgia-inducing retro appeal that so many people have come to know and love. They have a slight platform sole, with a slightly elevated toe front for a throwback, runner-inspired sneaker that’s crazy comfy and crazy cute. But don’t let the design fool you — like any other white sneaker, this Løci pair is highly versatile and can be worn with everything from trousers (like Watts did!) to dresses and skirts.

Ready to make the ultra-comfy sneakers yours? Same — and it seems so are plenty of other people, as sizes are selling out. Shop more colorways below before they’re totally out of stock.

Løci Fusion Bio Leather Sneaker

Loci

$235

Buy on lociwear.com

Løci Fusion Bio Leather Sneaker

Loci

$255

Buy on lociwear.com

