Naomi Watts Shops Her Closet — and Re-Wears 5-Year-Old Dior Dress to Attend 2022 Tribeca Ball!

Naomi Watts Shops Her Closet, Re-Wears 5-Year-Old Dior Dress on Red Carpet

Naomi Watts brought back her sheer neckline Dior dress.

The Penguin Bloom actress, 53, dusted off the same frock that she wore to the Guggenheim International Gala in 2017 to attend the 2022 Tribeca Ball on Tuesday night.

The black embroidered Christian Dior number features a sheer black tulle skirt with a similar sheer neckline, accessorized by polka dots and a colorful embellishment across the chest.

Watts went for a more eclectic style this time, pairing the dress with a white jacket and bold black frames. Instead of opting for a classic pair of pumps, however, she chose a black open-toed sandal, showing off her red polish. Both times, Watts donned light glam, but went with a pink lip on Tuesday instead of the previous red. She let her hair hang with some beachy waves to complete the look.

"Last night @newyorkacademyofart celebrating @kennyscharf. So glad to be back at #NYAA and back in this @dior frock!!" she captioned her photo, showing off her ensemble for Instagram. Watts carried a small black suede bag as she walked inside the New York Academy of Art.

The 2022 ball marked the return of the in-person, high-profile fundraiser after taking a hiatus due to COVID-19. Watts is considered an avid supporter of the Tribeca Ball. In 2019, she and fellow art appreciator actress Brooke Shields were among those who helped raise $850,000 for the academy at the event.

Fundraising aside, Watts has stayed busy this year with the release of her two films Infinite Storm and The Desperate Hour.

However, last month, she said that a film she's itching to make is one that reunites her onscreen with her lifelong friend Nicole Kidman.

Watts, who starred alongside Kidman in the 1991 film Flirting, told Good Day New York in March, "We've been talking about it for too long, we've gotta make it happen."

She added, "Now that we're getting to the age where it's like, we just want to spend more time with each other, let's just get on a set. So we can have good, lengthy conversations on a daily basis and share meals."

When asked if they were looking at scripts to costar in, she said, "We're definitely continuing to search for the right piece of material."