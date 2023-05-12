Naomi Watts’ Menopausal Beauty Brand Stripes Heads to Sephora

Naomi Watts’ Stripes is broadening its reach — in more ways than one.

The menopausal beauty brand is now available online at Sephora, marking its first retail expansion since debuting last October at Onda Beauty, Amazon and direct-to-consumer.

“Sephora has definitely captured the hearts and minds of the younger market, and products are needed for women in [my] age group,” Watts said. “I’m so glad Sephora has shown this belief in us, because I feel like Stripes can help fill that void.”

Stripes’ full 12-product assortment, which ranges in price from $15 for a travel-size thickening hair mask to $85 for The Power Move hydrating face serum, has landed at the retailer, which is expanding its range of products geared toward aging consumers.

“We are thrilled to have added Stripes to our assortment as we continue to grow this important, emerging area within beauty and wellness and support our clients through all of their life stages, including menopause and perimenopause,” said Cindy Deily, vice president of skin care merchandising at Sephora.

Following a listening-filled few months on the market, Stripes is getting ready to broaden its own assortment, too.

“Our top products are our face serums and [Evening Wear] moisturizer, but then our vaginal stock keeping units have been phenomenal as well,” said Deb Millard, president of Stripes at the brand’s parent company, Amyris. Stripes’ vaginal products to date include a hydrating gel, intimate oil and a prebiotic and probiotic supplement meant to balance pH.

“We’re open to exploring tools, we’ve got some vitamins down the line — we’re looking at all of the symptoms of menopause and thinking of how we can build solutions around them,” Millard said.

Though the brand declined to comment on sales performance, industry sources estimated at the time of its initial debut that Stripes could do around $3 million in first-year retail sales.

“A woman’s story is powerful at every stage of their life,” said Watts, adding that the brand’s positive reception has not just been gratifying, but liberating. “In the beginning, I was a little more careful about what I said; I was nervous that being so open could create an ending in my work as a leading lady.”

Rather, the opposite effect has taken hold: Watts has recently starred in productions including Netflix and Ryan Murphy’s “The Watcher,” and a remake of the horror film “Goodnight Mommy,” all while immersing herself further in menopause-related conversations, live events and brainstorming sessions for Stripes.

“Now it’s like, ‘OK, let’s lay it all on the table — we can’t be half-measured about this,'” she said.

