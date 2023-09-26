Naomi Watts' 2 Children: All About Sasha and Kai

Naomi Watts’ shares kids Sasha and Kai with her ex Liev Schreiber

Naomi Watts Instagram Naomi Watts taking a selfie with her children Kai and Sasha.

Naomi Watts is a proud mom to two children: Sasha and Kai.

Watts and her then-boyfriend Liev Schreiber welcomed their first child, Sasha, in 2007, and their second child, Kai, in 2008, before ending their 11-year relationship in 2016. While their split came as a surprise to the public, Watts and Schreiber have been open about remaining friends and putting their children first.

“We’re doing things very differently. I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound,” Watts told Net-a-Porter in August 2019. “We’ve made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we’re absolutely committed to that.”

Watts and Schreiber have reunited plenty of times since their amicable split. They appeared in a TikTok video with their children in 2020 and celebrated Kai’s middle school graduation in 2022 alongside Watts’ now-husband Billy Crudup and Schreiber’s now-wife Taylor Neisen.

While Watts does her best to be a "supermom," sometimes she struggles to balance life as an actress and a mother, she admitted to Hamptons magazine in November 2020.

"Sometimes you feel like you're a supermom — baking [a] cake, playing board games and teaching them how to use the vacuum cleaner; you're just fully on top of it," she said. "And other times, you're like, 'Oh God, just let me hand them the devices and let me get done what I need to do,' you know?"

She added, "That's just the reality, and you have to forgive yourself on the days that you need to take that time for yourself and create that space."

From their childhoods to their recent milestones, here's everything to know about Naomi Watts’ two children, Sasha and Kai.

Sasha Schreiber, 16

Naomi Watts Instagram Naomi Watts hugging her child Sasha.

Watt's older child, Sasha, was born in Los Angeles on July 25, 2007.

In October 2022, Watts opened up to InStyle about how difficult it was to conceive Sasha because she didn’t realize that being 35 "was a really late time to start thinking about getting pregnant.” She tried different methods to boost her fertility, including wheatgrass shots and Chinese herbs, and “started looking into other possible alternative routes.”

Her difficult journey to motherhood made the moment she felt Sasha kick for the first time even more special. Watts told the outlet she was on the set of her 2007 movie Eastern Promises, filming a scene with costar Sinead Cusack when she felt the kick.

"I said, 'I think I just felt my baby move.' I'll get choked up," she said. "It was an astounding moment. I'll never forget that moment."

When Sasha turned 10 years old, Watts shared that her older child was passionate about nature in a birthday tribute. The actress said Sasha’s “love and understanding of nature is everything” and that her child was “living his dream” when they took a family trip to Africa in July 2017.

Since then, Sasha has participated in various events to help boost environmental awareness, including the climate strikes in September 2019 and a beach clean-up in March 2022. Watts wrote alongside a photo of Sasha from the climate protest: “I’m proud of my boy for taking a stand with his classmates today, using their voices, and demanding a better future for themselves and their children ... A lot of little voices will be heard when they shout together!”

Naomi Watts Instagram Naomi Watts' holding her child Sasha as a baby.

In July 2023, Sasha celebrated turning 16, and Watts commemorated the big moment by sharing a photo carousel of her older child through the years. "Happy 16th to my darling boy ... Beyond proud of the young man you've become with the most wonderful spirit, fantastic sense of humor and kind, compassionate soul. So lucky i get to be your mum," she wrote in the caption.

Kai Schreiber, 14

Naomi Watts Instagram Sasha Schreiber, Liev Schreiber, Billy Crudup, Kai Schreiber, Taylor Nieson and Naomi Watts' celebrating Kai's graduation in 2022.

Watts' younger child, Kai, was born on Dec. 13, 2008. The Stripes founder told InStyle in October 2022 that she knew she “always wanted to have more than one child" after welcoming Sasha in 2007.

She added, “I had a childhood that was a lot of moving around, we lost our dad very young, and I knew that having a sibling was so wonderful.”

When Kai was 10 years old, Watts revealed in a 2019 interview with Net-A-Porter that both her children had taken an interest in acting and had previously attended a performance arts summer camp.

“It seems they’ve got the bug,” the actress said, adding that her feelings about them acting are “definitely mixed."

In addition to acting, Kai is passionate about dance and aerial acrobatics. Watts has often shared photos of her younger child’s performance journey, including attending a dance convention in November 2019.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kai got the whole family into dance, too. In April 2020, Watts posted a video of herself doing a TikTok dance with Kai to a remix of the theme song from Nickelodeon's Max & Ruby. "Just trying to stay relevant ... 🤷🏼‍♀️," she captioned the clip.

A month later, the duo shared another video, but this time, they were joined by Schreiber and Sasha for a synchronized dance to Doja Cat's "Say So.”

Naomi Watts Instagram Naomi Watts vacationing with her kids Sasha and Kai.

In June 2022, Kai graduated from St. Luke’s School, a private middle school in New York City. Watts commemorated the occasion by sharing a photo of herself with her now-husband Crudup, Schreiber, Schreiber's wife Neisen, Kai and Sasha after the ceremony.



"Congratulations to Kai ⚡️🎉Class of 2022 #modernfamily ❤️ #graduation," Watts captioned the happy moment.

Six months later, Watts celebrated Kai’s 14th birthday by posting a photo of the teen in a mid-air split while being held by another dancer. "My darling Kai. Happy Birthday to you! Your fierce talent, sharp mind, hilarious wit and gentle soul fills my heart every day," she wrote. "And 14 today! So fast!! I'm beyond proud to be your mum. Keep leaping into this world with strength and grace. ❤️Xxx."



