Australian Open 2019 women’s final LIVE: Naomi Osaka beats Petra Kvitova in thrilling three-set epic

Re-live the action from the Australian Open women’s singles final on Saturday morning as Naomi Osaka beat two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in an epic back-and-forth encounter.

Osaka clinched her second Grand Slam in a row after winning the US Open last year, but she was made to fight for it after Kvitova responded to losing the first set to take the second.​ Kvitova, despite being in scintillating form having not lost a set all tournament, was appearing in her first Grand Slam final since winning Wimbledon 2014, with the 28-year-old Czech suffering a six-month lay-off in 2017 after she was injured in a knife attack in Prague.

Osaka clinched the first meeting between the two players, and by emerging victorious Osaka will replace Simona Halep as world No 1 in Monday's updated rankings. Follow the live action below.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What time does it start?

The Australian Open Women’s Singles final is due to start at 8:30am (GMT) on Saturday 26 January.

Where can I watch it?

Coverage of the match will be on Eurosport 1 from 8:00am (GMT).

Highlights will be shown at 1:15pm on BBC One.

Run to the final…

Naomi Osaka (4):

R1: bt Magda Linette 6-4 6-2

R2: bt Tamara Zidansek 6-2 6-4

R3: bt Su-Wei Hsieh (28) 5-7 6-4 6-1

R4: bt Anastasija Sevastova (13) 4-6 6-3 6-4

QF: bt Elina Svitolina (6) 6-4 6-1

SF: bt Karolina Pliskova (7) 6-2 4-6 6-4

Naomi Osaka is into her second successive Grand Slam final (EPA)

Petra Kvitova (6):

R1: bt Magdalena Rybarikova 6-3 6-2

R2: bt Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1 6-3

R3: bt Belinda Bencic 6-1 6-4

R4: bt Amanda Anisimova 6-2 6-1

QF: bt Ashleigh Barty (15) 6-1 6-4

SF: bt Danielle Collins 7-6(2) 6-0

Odds…

Osaka to win: 27/25

Kvitova to win: 10/13