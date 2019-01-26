Australian Open 2019 women’s final LIVE: Naomi Osaka beats Petra Kvitova in thrilling three-set epic
Re-live the action from the Australian Open women’s singles final on Saturday morning as Naomi Osaka beat two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in an epic back-and-forth encounter.
Osaka clinched her second Grand Slam in a row after winning the US Open last year, but she was made to fight for it after Kvitova responded to losing the first set to take the second. Kvitova, despite being in scintillating form having not lost a set all tournament, was appearing in her first Grand Slam final since winning Wimbledon 2014, with the 28-year-old Czech suffering a six-month lay-off in 2017 after she was injured in a knife attack in Prague.
Osaka clinched the first meeting between the two players, and by emerging victorious Osaka will replace Simona Halep as world No 1 in Monday's updated rankings. Follow the live action below.
What time does it start?
The Australian Open Women’s Singles final is due to start at 8:30am (GMT) on Saturday 26 January.
Where can I watch it?
Coverage of the match will be on Eurosport 1 from 8:00am (GMT).
Highlights will be shown at 1:15pm on BBC One.
Run to the final…
Naomi Osaka (4):
R1: bt Magda Linette 6-4 6-2
R2: bt Tamara Zidansek 6-2 6-4
R3: bt Su-Wei Hsieh (28) 5-7 6-4 6-1
R4: bt Anastasija Sevastova (13) 4-6 6-3 6-4
QF: bt Elina Svitolina (6) 6-4 6-1
SF: bt Karolina Pliskova (7) 6-2 4-6 6-4
Petra Kvitova (6):
R1: bt Magdalena Rybarikova 6-3 6-2
R2: bt Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1 6-3
R3: bt Belinda Bencic 6-1 6-4
R4: bt Amanda Anisimova 6-2 6-1
QF: bt Ashleigh Barty (15) 6-1 6-4
SF: bt Danielle Collins 7-6(2) 6-0
Odds…
Osaka to win: 27/25
Kvitova to win: 10/13