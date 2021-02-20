Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady live stream: How to watch Australian Open 2021 women’s final online and on TV

A general view of Rod Laver Arena (Getty)

The women’s singles final at the Australian Open is here with Naomi Osaka looking to confirm her status as the new queen of the sport with victory over Jennifer Brady.

The American enters her first Grand Slam final after a gritty victory over Karolina Muchova, while Osaka swept past Serena Williams to reach the final at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

The pair have met three times before with Osaka the winner on two occasions and crucially holding a three-sets victory over her rival at last year’s US Open, with Osaka proclaiming it to be “one of my most memorable matches” and that Brady’s appearance in the final is “not really surprising” to her.

Osaka has also spoken of her delight at improving her mental strength, which she credits for her recent run of 20 successive victories.

Here’s how you can watch this compelling final on television and online:

When is the final?

The women’s singles final will take place at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Saturday 20 February at 8:30am GMT.

How can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on Eurosport channels, with the option for Amazon Prime Video subscribers to add Eurosport Player to be able to stream the final live at the additional cost of £0.99 per month for two months.

Alternatively you can purchase a Eurosport pass online, at £0.99 for one month only, £4.99 per month for 12 months or £39.99 for a year.

Coverage begins at 8:20am GMT on Eurosport 1.

Fans in the United States will be able to watch the final on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, which can be live streamed on fuboTV, Sling, Hulu + Live TV and other live TV streaming services.

Odds

Osaka: 1/5

Brady: 4/1

Osaka’s route to the final

Semi-final: Williams (6-3, 6-4)

Quarter-final: Hsieh (6-2, 6-2)

Round four: Muguruza (4-6, 6-4, 7-5)

Round three: Jabeur (6-3, 6-2)

Round two: Garcia (6-2, 6-3)

Round one: Pavlyuchenkova (6-1, 6-2)

Brady’s route to the final

Semi-final: Muchova (6-4, 3-6, 6-4)

Quarter-final: Pegula (4-6, 6-2, 6-1)

Round four: Vekic (6-1, 7-5)

Round three: Juvan (6-1, 6-3)

Round two: Brengle (6-1, 6-2)

Round one: Zadoinov (6-1, 6-3)

Osaka reveals her mentality

“For me, I have this mentality that people don’t remember the runners-up. You might, but the winner’s name is the one that’s engraved.

“I think I fight the hardest in the finals. I think that’s where you sort of set yourself apart.”

Osaka on the importance of experience

“I feel like experience is important because you can draw on the things you didn’t think you did well in the past and memories,” Osaka told WTA Insider.

“But at the same time, I acknowledge that not having experience is also good because I didn’t have experience when I won my first Slam. There’s a certain hard-headedness that comes with not winning a Slam before. There are two sides to every story.”

Jennifer Brady during the semi-final against Karolina MuchovaGetty

Brady on the thrilling match with Osaka at the 2020 US Open and her success in Melbourne

“She just puts a lot of pressure on you to serve well, because she’s holding serve in, like, 45 seconds. She’s coming at you with a lot of power, so it also puts a lot of pressure on you to be aggressive and try to get the first strike.

“Otherwise you’re the one running, and I don’t want to be running. She just puts a lot of pressure on you to perform well.

“Even before quarantine I didn’t think I would be where I am right now. I wouldn’t say I’m in disbelief. I think I have earned the right to be sitting here. I have put in a lot of work.

“I think I used that two weeks to reset mentally and also physically, just give myself - my mind, my body - a little bit of a rest.”

