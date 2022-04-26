Naomi Osaka Reveals Why She Stays in Airbnbs When She's Playing and What She Can't Travel Without

Naomi Osaka

Robert Prange/Getty

Naomi Osaka is sharing all her travel tips and tricks!

The 24-year-old tennis star recently chatted with PEOPLE about all things travel, including why she prefers staying in short-term rentals as opposed to hotels when she's competing, the items she can't live without while she's on the road, and some of her favorite places she'd stayed at – like the stunning Villa Nautica property in Miami, Fla. she called home while playing in the Miami Open.

"I normally stay with my team so it's much better for team bonding than multiple rooms in a soulless hotel," the competitive athlete tells PEOPLE of her Airbnb stays. "We cook together, watch TV and hang out so it feels like a family. As an athlete, I take my nutrition very seriously so the best way to manage it is definitely at a house with a kitchen."

RELATED: Naomi Osaka Says She's Going to 'Celebrate Myself More' as She Reflects on Big Career Moments

"Making healthy choices can be tough on the road, so a spacious kitchen is essential to my wellness lifestyle," she adds. "While I'm not a huge fan of breakfast, I usually start my day with homemade avocado toast."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As far as the items she can't travel without, for Osaka, it's all about two things that'll likely help with her performance on the courts: a massage table and a juicer.

RELATED: Naomi Osaka Utilizing Therapy After Emotional Incident with Heckler: 'I Realize How Helpful It Is'

Villa Nautica Airbnb

Airbnb

Osaka also opened up about one of her favorite properties she's stayed at – something that was "hard" to do, considering she's "stayed at so many amazing homes."

"I recently stayed at one I loved in Miami. Location was perfect for me as it was just far enough away from the action to be very tranquil, but at the same time I could get to great restaurants and shops in a matter of minutes," she said of the property, which she showed off in a series of pictures and videos on Instagram earlier this month.

Story continues

Villa Nautica Airbnb

Airbnb

The stunning modern rental, seen in images here, boasts a huge living room with a wrap-around couch, an outdoor dining area perfect for entertaining and dining al fresco, a home gym, multiple bedrooms with breathtaking views, and an ultra-sleek kitchen.

Additionally, the beautiful Miami home features a tranquil pool area secluded by lush greenery, making it the perfect spot to grab a quiet moment and meditate, as Osaka says she loves to do when traveling.

Villa Nautica Airbnb

Airbnb

"Whenever possible, I try to book an Airbnb with a pool or close to the water - the health benefits of spending time swimming or in close proximity to water span mind and body," she shares.

Of her upcoming travels, Osaka tells PEOPLE she's excited about one property in particular.

"I'm on the road in Europe a lot over the next few months," Osaka says. "The next Airbnb that I'm really excited about is a beautiful home near Wimbledon."

Naomi Osaka's Top Tips for Being on the Road –– and Choosing the Perfect Airbnb