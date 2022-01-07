Naomi Osaka reaches semi-finals of Australian Open warm-up event
Naomi Osaka continued her winning return to the court by reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open warm-up tournament in Melbourne.
The reigning champion at Melbourne Park had not played since the US Open, taking a second break from the sport for mental health reasons, but has impressed this week.
She survived a second-set wobble to defeat German veteran Andrea Petkovic 6-1 7-5 and reach her first semi-final since last year’s Australian Open.
🇯🇵 @naomiosaka has defeated Andrea Petkovic 6-1 7-5 and is heading to the semifinals 🎾💪 #MelbourneTennis pic.twitter.com/gf2jaT78pT
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 7, 2022
Osaka will take on third seed Veronika Kudermetova in the last four while second seed Simona Halep meets Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen in the other semi-final.
World number one Ashleigh Barty is also having a good run in Adelaide, and a 6-3 6-4 victory over former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin took her through to the semi-finals.
Next she faces a tasty encounter with fifth seed and defending champion Iga Swiatek, who battled to a 6-3 2-6 6-1 victory over Victoria Azarenka.
Spain are the first team through to the semi-finals of the ATP Cup in Sydney thanks to a 2-1 victory over Poland.
🇪🇸 Spanish Sensation 🇪🇸@BautistaAgut defeats Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(6), 2-6, 7-6(5) to win the tie and send #TeamSpain into the 2022 #ATPCup final. pic.twitter.com/AeG8IvflkT
— ATPCup (@ATPCup) January 7, 2022
After Pablo Carreno Busta comfortably defeated Jan Zielinski, Roberto Bautista Agut prevailed in one of the matches of the week against Hubert Hurkacz, coming through 7-6 (6) 2-6 7-6 (5).
Rafael Nadal opted not to play in the team event, instead contesting the ATP event in Melbourne, and he was given a free passage through to the semi-finals when opponent Tallon Griekspoor withdrew injured.
There he will face Finn Emil Ruusuvuori while Grigor Dimitrov meets American Maxime Cressy.
Meanwhile, Andy Murray has been given a wild card into next week’s Sydney Tennis Classic.