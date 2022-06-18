Naomi Osaka pulls out of Wimbledon with Achilles injury

Naomi Osaka is carrying an injury (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Naomi Osaka is set to miss Wimbledon due to an Achilles injury.

The 24-year-old Japanese has not played since a first-round exit at the French Open and had already said her Wimbledon participation was in doubt due to the tournament’s lack of ranking points in 2022.

She had since posted footage of herself on social media undergoing rehab on her injury, and on Saturday wrote: “My Achilles still isn’t right so I’ll see you next time.”

Adding a wave and a grass emoji, the four-time slam winner continued: “After the storm comes the calm. This is a saying that I’m actively trying to master.

“I feel like life keeps dealing cards and you’re never gonna be used to them but it’s how you adapt to uncomfortable situations that really says stuff about your character. I’ve been repeating mantras in my head a lot recently.

“I don’t know if it’s to subconsciously help myself through stressful times or to ease my mind into realising that everything will work out fine as long as I put the work in. Cause what more can you do?”

On Friday, 2014 Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard withdrew over issues relating to the tournament not carrying ranking points owing to its ban on Russian and Belarussian players.