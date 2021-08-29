Naomi Osaka Praised by Billie Jean King for Discussing Mental Health: 'Kids Need That'

Naomi Osaka is continuing to facilitate the dialogue around mental health in sports.

The world's No. 3 tennis player, 23, discussed the public perception around her image with the legendary Billie Jean King for Racquet Magazine, as part of the Players' Lounge with Nick Kyrgios and Mardy Fish.

"After my first Slam, I was supposed to be the good girl," Osaka explained. "But now that I'm talking about stuff that bothers me, I think it's confusing a lot of people. I honestly don't know what people think about me."

King, 77, was able to relate to the rising star's struggle, having been forced out of the closet during her own professional career. "Everyone loves you guys. They listen to you guys, and I think it's great when you talk and talk about your feelings. Kids need that," she told Osaka. "When I was outed in '81 for being gay, I lost everything in 24 hours. You guys can talk about these things and you're celebrated."

Osaka has been praised by many for prioritizing and opening up about her mental health after she dropped out of the 2021 French Open in May. The decision came after she was fined for not participating in post-match interviews.

"It has been really nice to feel supported not only by my family, team and brand partners but also by the fans and fellow athletes," Osaka told PEOPLE last week. "I was most surprised to hear from so many people that they, too, had been struggling but were afraid to speak up."

The U.S. Open reigning champion dispensed more wisdom about her mental health journey Sunday on Instagram. "I've been reflecting over this past year. So grateful for the people around me because the support I feel is completely unparalleled," she wrote via the Notes app.

"Recently I've been asking myself why do I feel the way I do and I realize one of the reasons is because internally I think I'm never good enough," Osaka added. "I've never told myself that I've done a good job but I do know I constantly tell myself that I suck or I could do better. I know in the past some people have called me humble but if I really consider it I think I'm extremely self deprecating. Every time a new opportunity arises my first thought is, 'wow, why me?' I guess what I'm trying to say is that I'm gonna try to celebrate myself and my accomplishments more, I think we all should."

She also posted videos from some of her proudest career moments, including her victory at last year's U.S. Open and her rehearsal for lighting the cauldron during the Opening Ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics.

"Your life is your own and you shouldn't value yourself on other people's standards. I know I give my heart to everything I can and if that's not good enough for some then my apologies but I can't burden myself with those expectations anymore," Osaka concluded. "Seeing everything that's going on in the world I feel like if I wake up in the morning that's a win. That's how I'm coming."

You can see the entire Players' Lounge conversation at racquetmag.com.