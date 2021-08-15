Naomi Osaka pledges Western & Southern Open winnings to Haiti earthquake relief

Ryan Young
·Writer
·1 min read
In this article:
Tennis star Naomi Osaka took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon, hours after a massive earthquake struck Haiti.

Osaka, whose dad was born in Haiti, pledged to donate all of her winnings from the upcoming Western & Southern Open to help victims of the quake — which hit early on Saturday morning.

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit Haiti on Saturday, killing at least 304 people and injuring more than 1,800, according to The New York Times. The earthquake struck about five miles from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, per the report, and about 80 miles from Port-au-Prince.

The quake came more than 11 years after the island nation was hit by a disastrous 7.0 earthquake — which killed almost 250,000 people, something the country was still recovering from — and about a month after former president Jovenel Moise was assassinated.

Osaka, 23, has earned a first round bye at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, which is set to start on Monday. She will open with either Coco Gauff or the winner of a qualifying match — who will then take on Gauff in the opening round — in the second round. 

Osaka last competed in the Tokyo Olympics, though fell in the third round to Marketa Vondrousova.

