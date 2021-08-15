Naomi Osaka pledges Western & Southern Open winnings to Haiti earthquake relief

Tennis star Naomi Osaka took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon, hours after a massive earthquake struck Haiti.

Osaka, whose dad was born in Haiti, pledged to donate all of her winnings from the upcoming Western & Southern Open to help victims of the quake — which hit early on Saturday morning.

Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break. I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we’ll keep rising 🇭🇹❤️🙏🏾 — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) August 14, 2021

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit Haiti on Saturday, killing at least 304 people and injuring more than 1,800, according to The New York Times . The earthquake struck about five miles from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, per the report, and about 80 miles from Port-au-Prince.

The quake came more than 11 years after the island nation was hit by a disastrous 7.0 earthquake — which killed almost 250,000 people, something the country was still recovering from — and about a month after former president Jovenel Moise was assassinated.

Osaka, 23, has earned a first round bye at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, which is set to start on Monday. She will open with either Coco Gauff or the winner of a qualifying match — who will then take on Gauff in the opening round — in the second round.

Osaka last competed in the Tokyo Olympics, though fell in the third round to Marketa Vondrousova.

