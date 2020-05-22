Naomi Osaka passes Serena Williams as world's highest-paid female athlete

Naomi Osaka made her name beating Serena Williams on the court.

Now she’s topped the tennis icon at another key venue — the bank.

Osaka, 22, earned $37.4 million in prize money and endorsements over the last 12 months, supplanting Williams as the highest-paid female athlete in the world, according to Forbes. The figure is also the highest ever for a female athlete, passing the $29.7 million payday Maria Sharapova earned in 2015, according to the report.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There’s no need to shed a tear for Williams, though. The 38-year-old, 23-time Grand Slam winner did just fine, earning $36 million for the second-biggest payday ever for a female athlete.

Osaka’s money move snaps a four-year streak for Williams, who had been the world’s highest-paid female athlete since 2016. Sharapova held the honor the previous five years, earning at least $24.4 million in each year from 2011 to 2015.

Naomi Osaka already beat Serena Williams on the tennis court. Now she's winning at the bank. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Osaka burst on the scene in 2018 when she beat Williams at the U.S. Open for her first major title at 20 years old. The match was one of the year’s biggest sports controversies, as Williams berated the chair umpire Carlos Ramos, calling him a “liar” and a “thief” during an on-court meltdown during the heated final.

It made for a difficult scene for Osaka as she fought through tears during the trophy presentation. But it also made for one of the year’s biggest stories, raising her profile even further.

She followed up her U.S. Open victory by claiming the Australian Open title in 2019 for back-to-back Grand Slam victories.

According to Forbes, Osaka has 15 endorsement deals with partners Nike, Nissan, beauty brand Shiseido and racket-manufacturer Yonex each paying her seven figures. Her deal with Nike is worth more than $10 million annually and runs through 2025.