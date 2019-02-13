Why did Naomi Osaka part ways with her coach two weeks after winning Australian Open?

Naomi Osaka and Sascha Bajin won’t be working together anymore. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

On January 27, Naomi Osaka won the Australian Open. Two weeks later, she parted ways with the coach who helped her get there.

[Batter up: Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for free today]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Osaka announced she will no longer be working with Sascha Bajin on Monday. Bajin confirmed the news, thanking Osaka for the opportunity.

The move came as a surprise. Osaka wasn’t just coming off a win, she had also just become the WTA World No. 1.

Oddly, this has become a common trend within tennis. The three women to win the most recent grand slam events are no longer working with their coaches.

The reigning women’s champs at the four Slams have all split with the coach they were with when they won. That’s wild, y’all. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) February 11, 2019





Osaka won both the US Open and Australian Open and has now parted ways with Bajin. Angelique Kerber, who won at Wimbledon in 2018, parted ways with her coach, Wim Fissette. And reigning French Open winner Simona Halep is no longer working with coach Darren Cahill, who helped her reach No. 1 status before Osaka. Cahill said he split with Halep to spend more time with his family.

It’s not just those three, though. Sloane Stephens and Venus Williams also changed coaches in 2018, according to the New York Times.

Neither Bajin nor Osaka has revealed the reason for the split. Osaka has yet to name a new coach.

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:



Story continues

• Belichick changed his boat’s name to reflect SB win

• 22-year-old son of NFL head coach is arrested

• Panthers deal ‘proves’ NFL collusion, Eric Reid says

• Did Peyton Manning unknowingly help the Pats?

