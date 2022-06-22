Naomi Osaka Launches Media Company with LeBron James to Tell 'Stories That Are Bold and Playful Like Me'

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 4: Tennis Player, Naomi Osaka poses for a photo with LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers after the game on April 4, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty

Naomi Osaka is teaming up with LeBron James for a new business venture.

On Tuesday, the tennis champion announced the launch of her media company, Hana Kuma, in partnership with the basketball legend as a platform to tell stories about different cultures, social issues, and more.

"I've built my career taking a different approach than those around me," she began in the Instagram caption.

"And because my journey has been so different it's opened my eyes to all the incredible stories out there that aren't getting told," Osaka, 24, explained. "Stories that are global, about a variety of cultures and points of view, about important social issues."

"That's why I'm launching Hana Kuma, a media platform focused on stories that are culturally specific but universal," she continued. "Stories that are bold and playful like me."

Noting that she's "incredibly proud to be building a business that is a true reflection" of herself, the athlete also shared her decision to collaborate with James, 37.

"I couldn't think of a better partner than @kingjames to do this," she added. "I'm so excited to do this with him, @mavcarter, @stu_duguid, @uninterrupted, and @makespringhill. Can't wait to share our stories 🐻🌸"

Naomi Osaka

Robert Prange/Getty

The media company is among a slew of other projects Osaka has recently taken on over the last couple years, including a skincare line, a collaboration with Nike, and more.

Last month, as an advocate for mental health, Osaka announced her partnership with Modern Health, a workplace mental health platform to raise further awareness and destigmatize mental health care among younger generations and marginalized communities.

The star athlete serves as the Chief Community Health Advocate of Modern Health's community impact program focused on giving back, Modern Health Community, according to a statement shared with PEOPLE.

In 2021, Osaka voluntarily withdrew from the Grand Slam tournament, citing her need to prioritize her mental health, which sparked a conversation about the emotional wellbeing of athletes.

The tennis player is among other competitive athletes — like Simone Biles and Michael Phelps — who have expressed their desire for sports figures to place their physical and mental wellbeing over championship titles and other accolades.