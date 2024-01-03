Naomi Osaka Feels ‘Pretty Good’ About Her Return to Tennis Despite Early Exit: ‘A Good Start’

The former World No. 1 tennis player stepped away from the game while pregnant with her daughter Shai

Chris Hyde/Getty Naomi Osaka

Despite an early exit in her first tournament in a year and a half, Naomi Osaka says she’s feeling “pretty good” about where she’s at as she gets back to competitive tennis.



Osaka, 26, was knocked out of the Brisbane International tournament on Wednesday after losing in the second round to Karolina Pliskova. It was the former World No. 1’s first competitive tennis tournament since September 2022 when she announced her pregnancy and that she was stepping away from the game to prepare for the arrival of her daughter Shai, who was born this past July.

“The week is definitely shorter than I wanted it to be,” Osaka said after the match, according to the Associated Press. “I feel like I’m pretty good where I am right now. Even the last time I played her, I think I played better today.”

Pliskova, a former World No. 1 herself and a three-time Brisbane International tournament champion, defeated Osaka in three sets: 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Chris Hyde/Getty Naomi Osaka

Osaka will play an exhibition match in Melbourne next week, according to the AP, as she gears up for the Australian Open – her first Grand Slam tournament since returning to tennis. The Australian Open begins Jan. 14.

“I’ve trained so hard since giving birth, I need to enjoy these moments,” Osaka said, according to the AP.

Osaka said she feels “different” about her approach to winning now that she’s a mother, as well.



“I do feel different,” she said. “I mean, of course I feel sad, but the sadness is me being like, ‘Aww, I wish I could have done better, because I know I’m spending so much time away from her [Shai], so I want it to be worth it somehow.”

Chris Hyde/Getty Naomi Osaka

Last fall, the Japanese tennis star attended the U.S. Open tournament in person and told ESPN her goal was to be back on the court in early 2024 for the Australian Open, saying she missed playing the game.

“I feel a lot of joy coming back here. It’s kind of like seeing an old friend I haven’t seen in a long time.” Osaka told ESPN about returning to the court. "I went through the little players' tunnel, but obviously, I'm not playing. It made me itch to want to play again, but I guess I'll have to wait until next year."

Now that next year is here, Osaka says she’s feeling good about where she’s at competitively.



“For me, even stepping on the court is a personal win because a couple of weeks ago I was even doubting if I could play with everyone,” she said. “So I guess these two matches that I’ve had kind of prove to me that I am doing OK, and the year is just going to get better for me.”

