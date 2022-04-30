Naomi Judd Remembered by Fellow Country Stars Following Her Death at 76: 'Heartbreaking News'

Shafiq Najib
·6 min read
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Singer Naomi Judd on the set of Hallmark Channel&#39;s &quot;Home &amp;amp; Family Holiday Special&quot; at Universal Studios Hollywood on November 18, 2013 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Redmond/Getty Images)
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Singer Naomi Judd on the set of Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family Holiday Special" at Universal Studios Hollywood on November 18, 2013 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Redmond/Getty Images)

Paul Redmond/Getty

Iconic country star Naomi Judd, who was part of the famous mother-daughter duo The Judds, died on Saturday after suffering from mental illness. She was 76.

Naomi's daughter Ashley Judd shared the heartbreaking news in a statement via her Instagram page. Ashley, 54, and her sister Wynonna Judd also issued the same message to the Associated Press to announce their mother's death.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," the message read.

"We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public," the statement continued. "We are in unknown territory."

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29:(L-R) Singer Naomi Judd poses for a picture on the set of &quot;Naomi&#39;s New Morning&quot; at Metropolis Studios on November 29, 2006 in New York City. The two will reunite on an episode of &quot;Naomi&#39;s New Morning&quot; airing Sunday, December 17 on the Hallmark Channel. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29:(L-R) Singer Naomi Judd poses for a picture on the set of "Naomi's New Morning" at Metropolis Studios on November 29, 2006 in New York City. The two will reunite on an episode of "Naomi's New Morning" airing Sunday, December 17 on the Hallmark Channel. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

Brad Barket/Getty

Naomi's husband, Larry Strickland also gave a statement to PEOPLE following her death, saying, "Naomi Judd's family request privacy during this heartbreaking time. No additional information will be released at this time."

Tributes to the 76-year-old singer from fellow celebrities and country stars poured in across social media following the announcement.

"Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We're all sending up prayers for the Judd family today," Carrie Underwood wrote on Twitter.

Travis Tritt tweeted, "This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I've ever known. I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family."

Comedian and TV host Loni Love also paid a sweet tribute to Naomi as she reflected on her time on Star Search in 2003, when Naomi served as a judge.

LOS ANGELES - CIRCA 2005: Singer Naomi Judd poses for a portrait circa 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES - CIRCA 2005: Singer Naomi Judd poses for a portrait circa 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

getty

"She gave me a perfect score and that changed my life..," Love wrote. "Thank you Ms. Judd. She was a lovely woman and now the world is a little less bright without her. Condolences to her family and fans. Especially Wynonna and Ashley."

Fellow country singer John Rich also expressed his sadness via Twitter, saying, "So very sad to hear of #NaomiJudd passing today."

"I had the great honor of knowing her, and she was no doubt one of the most iconic entertainers ever to make country music," he added of Naomi. "Thinking of my good friend @Wynonna right now, this is a very tough day for her and the family. #TheJudds."

Maren Morris reposted the statement from Ashley via her Instagram Story, adding, "What a loss. Rest In Peace, Naomi."

Kelsea Ballerini also paid a tribute via her Instagram Story, posting a snapshot of "Love Can Build a Bridge," a classic song from The Judds, with a broken heart emoji.

Country-pop star Crystal Gayle wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend and fellow Kentuckian, Naomi Judd. Naomi was always so special to be with. She accomplished so much and she will be missed and loved forever. My prayers go out to Naomi and her family."

Kristin Chenoweth said she "had the honor of meeting Naomi Judd years ago."

"And she was so incredibly kind," the actress tweeted. "Sending love and prayers to Wynonna, Ashley, and the whole Judd family during this time. I never thought she'd go."

The Oak Ridge Boys also paid tribute, writing, "Oh Sweet Jesus... Naomi Judd has gone home ... the day before the Judds @countrymusichof induction ... This is divesting news... We are saddened beyond words…"

American Idol alum Bobby Bones, shared the news via Twitter, "RIP Naomi Judd. My mom taught me seemingly every one of your songs. She'd sing them often and loud. You left Country Music better than you found it."

Canadian country singer Tenille Arts shared a picture of Ashley, Naomi, and Wynonna via Instagram, alongside a caption that read, "What a profound loss. A trailblazer who was so vocal about mental health awareness and changed the world with her music. You will be so missed, Naomi. Sending all of my love to Wynonna, Ashley, and all of her loved ones. 💔"

"Next Girl" singer Carly Pearce also posted the picture of The Judds on Instagram.

"Naomi Judd, like 'Grandpa,' told me about, the good old days in country music and living…She was a beacon of glamour, fun and keeping it real," she captioned the post. "And now…She's in heaven AND the Country Music Hall of Fame! Thanks for showing a Kentucky girl how to make dreams come true. 🕊♥️."

Naomi and Wynonna recently announced their first tour in over a decade, titled The Final Tour. The 10-date arena tour was set to kick off on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and would conclude in Nashville on Oct. 28.

The family act was also set to celebrate their induction into Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday.

