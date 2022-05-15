Additional Performers, Special Guests Set For Naomi Judd Memorial Service Airing Live & Commercial Free This Weekend On CMT – Updated

Updated, 5:33 p.m.: Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, and Jamey Johnson have signed up to perform at the memorial service for five-time Grammy winner Naomi Judd, with Bette Midler, Reba McEntire and Reese Witherspoon being enlisted to deliver special messages, and Judd’s husband Larry Strickland being added to the list of speakers.

Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts will host the event, titled Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration, as previously announced. It will take place at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, with CMT exclusively televising the memorial as a commercial-free special on Sunday, May 15th at 6 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. CT.

Previously announced musicians set to perform include Ashley McBride, Brandi Carlile, the duo of Emmylou Harris & Allison Russell, Gaither Vocal Band and Little Big Town. Bono, Morgan Freeman, Oprah Winfrey and Salma Hayek will also deliver special messages, with additional speakers to include Naomi’s daughters Ashley and Wynonna Judd, and singer-songwriter Martina McBride.

Naomi Judd died last week, aged 76. More information on her upcoming memorial service can be found below.

PREVIOUSLY, MAY 11: A public memorial service for 5-time Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Naomi Judd, who died last week at 76, will air live on CMT this weekend.

The event is being called Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration after the Judds’ fifth studio album and its song of the same name. It will take place Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and is meant to “to honor the extraordinary life and legacy of country music icon Naomi Judd.”

Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration is being produced by CMT and Sandbox Live in partnership with the Judd family. CMT will exclusively televise the public memorial service as a commercial-free special on Sunday, May 15th at 6 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. CT.

“We are sincerely privileged to work alongside Wynonna, Ashley and Larry to present this live celebration of life for their mother and wife Naomi. While we all continue to deeply mourn the loss of such a legendary artist, we are honored to commemorate her legacy alongside the country community, her friends, family and legions of fans across the world at the perfect venue: The Mother Church of Country Music. This special will celebrate her timeless voice, unforgettable spirit and the immense impact she left on our genre through the best form of healing we have – music,” said CMT in a statement.

Additional details on the public memorial service, performers and special appearances to be announced in the coming days.

Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration is a co-production from CMT and Sandbox Live; Margaret Comeaux (CMT), Leslie Fram (CMT), Jason Owen (Sandbox) and Patrizia DiMaria (Ladypants Productions) are Executive Producers.

