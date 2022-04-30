Naomi Judd dies at 76: Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, more stars remember the country legend

Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Fellow country musicians are mourning the death of Grammy Award-winning singer Naomi Judd, whose daughters Wynonna and Ashley Judd confirmed her death Saturday. She was 76.

Judd was the mother portion of the mother-daughter music duo The Judds, Wynonna being the other half as the two scored 14 No. 1 songs in a career that spanned nearly three decades, rising to the top of country music before calling it quits in 1991 after Naomi was diagnosed with hepatitis.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered," Ashley Judd wrote on Twitter. "We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Many other stars took to Twitter to share their fond memories of Naomi Judd and to mourn the loss of a country music legend who was preparing to be inducted into the Country Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Naomi Judd: Grammy-winning matriarch of The Judds duo dies at 76

Wynonna Judd and Naomi Judd of The Judds attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022.
Wynonna Judd and Naomi Judd of The Judds attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022.

"Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed 'Love Can Build a Bridge' just a few short weeks ago," country singer Maren Morris wrote on Twitter, referring to the performance The Judds gave during the CMT Awards on April 11.

"Country music lost a true legend … sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We’re all sending up prayers for the Judd family today," Carrie Underwood wrote.

Travis Tritt wrote: "This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family."

The Academy of Country Music recognized Naomi Judd in a tweet Saturday writing, "The Academy is deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news this afternoon of Naomi Judd's passing."

Wynonna Judd shares Bono's best advice: And why she feels ‘very sister-mommy’ toward Billie Eilish

Hoda Kotb remembered times Naomi Judd joined her on the "Today" show: "So saddened by this news. (Kathie Lee Gifford) and i treasured the moments we shared with her on our show. One of a kind."

"Naomi Judd so sad to hear this news. Thinking of all of her family & friends. Tough day for country music," country singer Cole Swindell wrote.

"I loved Naomi Judd. Among her many talents, she was just so much fun, a great storyteller and a wonderful spirit," Andy Cohen wrote.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Naomi Judd dead at 76: Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris pay tribute

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cheesy & delicious breakfast omelet recipe

    Learn how to make this tasty omelet to start your day off right. Enjoy! Ingredients: 3 eggs a cup of milk 2 tablespoons of Parmesan a pinch of salt a pinch of pepper 3 slices of ham a slice of cheese sunflower oil STEPS: First break 3 eggs into a bowl Add a pinch of pepper Add 2 tablespoons of parmesan Add a cup of milk and finally a pinch of salt Mix with a whisk In a pan, add a drizzle of sunflower oil Pour the eggs into the pan Cook the omelette Fill the omelette with 3 slices of ham And add a slice of cheese Detach the omelette from the edges Close the omelette by folding it on itself And once again about itself Eat and enjoy!

  • Police use "grappler" to capture driver after a pursuit

    Local authorities took a man into custody after a Valleywide pursuit Friday afternoon. Police used the "grappler" to stop the vehicle.

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Boston Red Sox top Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 to end four-game losing skid

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays were forced to search for small victories Wednesday after dropping a 7-1 decision to the Boston Red Sox. Starter Ross Stripling threw a season-high five innings, the team's high-leverage relievers got a much-needed break and backup infielder Gosuke Katoh doubled in the fourth inning for his first big-league hit. There was little else to choose from as the Blue Jays had an uneventful performance after the dramatics of a walk-off win a night earlier. Stripling, init

  • NHL playoff picture: Lots at stake on final night of regular season

    Only two playoff matchups have been locked in heading into the final night of the NHL regular season.

  • Evaluating Pascal Siakam's play vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?

  • Canada routs Mexico to win 2nd straight in women's rugby 7s in B.C.

    Canada improved to a 2-0 record in women's rugby sevens action Saturday with a 43-0 rout over Mexico in Langford, B.C. Canmore, Alberta native Krissy Scurfield scored two tries in the fourth and eight minutes of play to help pace Canada to an early lead in their first match of the World Rugby Sevens Series against Mexico. Fancy Bermudez Chavez, Bianca Farella, Renee Gonzalez, Elissa Alarie and Florence Symonds also added to the scoreboard with tries of their own. Earlier in the day, Keyara Wardl

  • Host Canadians start 7s rugby event in Langford with pair of wins

    LANGFORD, B.C. — Canada got the start it was looking for at HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event as the host side opened up with a pair of wins at the 12-team event. With a small but vocal fan base at the morning 19-10 victory over Spain that grew to a larger, more boisterous gathering by a mid-afternoon 43-0 thrashing of Mexico, Canada set up an anticipated evening matchup against No. 1-ranked Australia. After a more than two-year absence from its home base at Starlight Stadium due to the COVID-19

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Blue Jays players weigh in on ‘inconsistent’ baseballs plaguing MLB hitters

    Rawlings baseballs are once again in the spotlight as home runs and offense in general are both way down through the first month of the MLB season.