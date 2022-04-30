Naomi Judd dies at 76: Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, more stars remember the country legend

Fellow country musicians are mourning the death of Grammy Award-winning singer Naomi Judd, whose daughters Wynonna and Ashley Judd confirmed her death Saturday. She was 76.

Judd was the mother portion of the mother-daughter music duo The Judds, Wynonna being the other half as the two scored 14 No. 1 songs in a career that spanned nearly three decades, rising to the top of country music before calling it quits in 1991 after Naomi was diagnosed with hepatitis.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered," Ashley Judd wrote on Twitter. "We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Many other stars took to Twitter to share their fond memories of Naomi Judd and to mourn the loss of a country music legend who was preparing to be inducted into the Country Hall of Fame on Sunday.

"Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed 'Love Can Build a Bridge' just a few short weeks ago," country singer Maren Morris wrote on Twitter, referring to the performance The Judds gave during the CMT Awards on April 11.

"Country music lost a true legend … sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We’re all sending up prayers for the Judd family today," Carrie Underwood wrote.

Travis Tritt wrote: "This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family."

The Academy of Country Music recognized Naomi Judd in a tweet Saturday writing, "The Academy is deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news this afternoon of Naomi Judd's passing."

Hoda Kotb remembered times Naomi Judd joined her on the "Today" show: "So saddened by this news. (Kathie Lee Gifford) and i treasured the moments we shared with her on our show. One of a kind."

"Naomi Judd so sad to hear this news. Thinking of all of her family & friends. Tough day for country music," country singer Cole Swindell wrote.

"I loved Naomi Judd. Among her many talents, she was just so much fun, a great storyteller and a wonderful spirit," Andy Cohen wrote.

