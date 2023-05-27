Naomi has a HR and 4 RBIs, Oklahoma St. clinches 4th straight WCWS berth

Oklahoma State's Kiley Naomi during an NCAA softball game against Oregon on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Kiley Noami went 3 for 3 with a double, home run and four RBIs, Kelly Maxwell retired the first 19 batters she faced in a two-hitter and No. 6 national seed Oklahoma State beat Oregon 9-0 Friday to sweep the best-of-three Stillwater Super Regional and advance to the Women’s College World Series.

Oklahoma State (46-14), which beat the Ducks 8-1 in Game 1, has clinched a berth in its 15th WCWS, including four straight.

Maxwell (16-5) had a perfect game through 6 1/3 innings before Allee Bunker's single up the middle. Terra McGowan reached on fielder's choice and Ariel Carlson — who made a sliding catch for an out in the third inning — followed with a double down the line before Maxwell got KK Humphreys to fly out and end the game. Maxwell finished with eight strikeouts.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Rachel Becker led off the game with a double and scored when Naomi hit a single to center that made it 1-0. Becker added a two-RBI single — on the eighth pitch of the at-bat — and scored when Naomi hit three-run home run to cap a six-run top of the fifth and make it 7-0.

Naomi doubled to lead off the seventh inning before Katelynn Carwile and Morgyn Wynne each hit an RBI double to cap the scoring.

Oregon (38-16) scored the first run of series but was outscored 17-0 the rest of the way.