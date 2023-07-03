Naomi Campbell x Pretty Little Thing Is the Most Confusing Collaboration of 2023

We have witnessed Naomi Campbell gracefully fall in sky-high platform heels during the iconic Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 1993 runway and flawlessly rock the Barbiecore supermodel look for Chanel the following season.

Regardless of the circumstances, Campbell always manages to shine and strut. Yet, there is now a rumored collaboration with fast-fashion retailer Pretty Little Thing (PLT) that has left many scratching their heads.

Naomi Campbell, the epitome of supermodels and even an honorary Ph.D. holder from the University for the Creative Arts, has surprised the industry with the announcement of a collaboration designed by none other than herself. As expected, this partnership has sparked confusion and garnered mixed reactions from her followers.

The Instagram announcement by the fast-fashion retailer offered a sneak peek in the form of a teaser clip featuring a director's chair adorned with the words "Pretty Little Thing, designed by Naomi Campbell." Most of Campbell's fans have already expressed their disappointment, with many criticizing the brand's alleged unethical practices and questioning the decision.

Given the top model's extensive career working with luxury fashion houses like Chanel, Versace and Givenchy (to name a few), her alignment with a fast-fashion brand like PLT seems unexpected. Whilst Campbell has always been known for supporting emerging designers and advocating for sustainability and labor rights, PLT has faced criticism for greenwashing and exploitative working conditions.

While it is understandable that fashion partnerships can bring substantial financial benefits, Campbell's collaboration with PLT has raised concerns among her fans. It brings to light the issue of virtue signaling in the industry, considering her previous support for independent designers and charitable endeavors.

Watch this space as we learn more details on the baffling partnership. In the meantime, The Idol costume designer talks about bringing Jocelyn's itty bitty looks to life.