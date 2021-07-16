Naomi Campbell Shares New Photo Of Her Baby Girl As She Pays Tribute To Gianni Versace

Naomi Campbell has shared a new photo of her baby daughter, as she paid tribute to her late friend Gianni Versace.

The supermodel announced back in May that she’d privately become a mother, introducing her newborn daughter to the world in an emotional Instagram post.

Since then, Naomi has rarely spoken about motherhood, but did take the opportunity to pay tribute to Versace on the 24th anniversary of his death with a picture of her child.

Posting on her Instagram story, she shared a picture of her baby girl in a Versace-print onesie, adding a string of dove emojis and the message: “I love you Gianni Versace.”

Naomi did not include her child’s face in her post, and is yet to disclose her name.

A week before celebrating her 51st birthday in May, Naomi shared her baby joy on Instagram, writing: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life. There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel.”

“There is no greater love,” she added.

Weeks later, she thanked her fans and well-wishers for their support, saying: “Never have I felt so much love like I have over these past few weeks.

“I am so thankful for the love that you’ve poured into my daughter and I.”

She also said: “Despite the challenging year we’ve all had, there has been so many blessings that I am beyond grateful and thankful for.”

