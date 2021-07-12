Naomi Campbell Poses for Riccardo Tisci in New Burberry Campaign

LONDON — Naomi Campbell has placed the bottles and diapers to the side for the moment to pose for Burberry’s TB Summer Monogram collection. Just two months after welcoming a baby girl — her first child — Campbell was back in the studio posing for her pal Riccardo Tisci’s latest campaign.

“I wanted to celebrate the balance of our heritage with the importance of always evolving and looking forward,” said Tisci, Burberry’s chief creative officer. “The collection captures that optimistic feeling of summer and that feeling of constant momentum — the excitement for what’s next. I couldn’t think of anyone better to symbolize this enduring nature than my incredible friend, Naomi.”

The images are a blend of still imagery and CGI technology. The photographer Danko Steiner has captured Campbell standing atop architectural plinths reflected in mirrored water. She’s wearing swimwear and lightweight pieces with the interlocking TB logo.

Naomi Campbell in Burberry’s new TB Summer Monogram campaign.

The campaign video was created by the visual artist Frederik Heyman and showcases a CGI embodiment of Campbell.

Campbell said Tisci “continually manages to bring another facet out of me, pushing me to do things I don’t think I can do. Working with Burberry is always such an honor. It’s a British institution and, in a way, you feel like you’re representing your country.”

The stylist on the campaign was Catherine Baba, the makeup artist was Adam Fleischhauer and the hairstylist was Jawara Wauchope.

Colors include cobalt, royal blue and gray; the collection launches globally on July 16.

Burberry has also released its spring 2022 pre-collection, which offers up signature outerwear with a twist.

Looks include a wool-silk oversize trench in bubble gum pink; camouflage-print twill pleated skirts; deer-print faux-fur coats, and silk pussy-bow blouses.

Continuing in the animal theme, a new swan graphic has been embroidered on shirts and tailored jackets, and printed on oversize shirts and pleated skirts.

