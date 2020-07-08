Naomi Campbell Poses Nude, Goes Barefoot in the NYC Subway in 'Unpublished' Valentino Photos

Naomi Campbell's morning commute looks a little different than ours.

The supermodel recently posted three unpublished photos from her Valentino Pre-Fall 2019 accessories campaign, in which she modeled red carpet-worthy gowns in the New York City Subway, but in these new images, she’s posing completely nude.

In the first photo, Campbell is sitting on the train wearing nothing, with just a black studded handbag draped on her shoulder. And in a second snap, the star is modeling a folded handbag embellished with the brand’s logo, a hardware clasp and a tassel as she waits on the platform for the next subway car, staring off into the distance.

Courtesy Valentino

Courtesy Valentino

Campbell also shared a third unpublished photo of herself using only a red and black folded purse to cover herself. "Unpublished pictures," she captioned the series of photos, adding two black heart emojis and tagging Valentino's official Instagram account.

The label's famed designer Pierpaolo Piccioli left a simple red heart under all three of Campbell's posts.

Back in May — in honor of Campbell's 5oth birthday — Valentino shared several never-before-seen photos from the same Pre-Fall campaign, in which the British beauty put the designer bags on full-display again by posing completely nude.

Alongside one photo posted on Valentino’s official Instagram account, Piccioli wrote that the striking visuals are “magnifying” and enhance Campbell’s “timeless beauty and fierceness.”

"Those pictures were shot by Inez & Vinoodh last year in New York with all proper safeguards for the people involved, and have never been released. Today is Naomi 's birthday and these visuals are magnifying and enhancing her timeless beauty and fierceness." Pierpaolo Piccioli," Valentino captioned the post.

The Italian house also posted a nude photo of Campbell sitting inside the J train with a studded black purse thrown over her shoulder, looking off into the distance with her chin propped against her hand.

Piccioli also wished the British beauty a happy birthday on his personal Instagram account, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of Campbell resting her head on his lap on set: "You are special for a lot of reasons," he wrote in the caption.

Courtesy Valentino

While many social media users applauded the eye-catching campaign — and the supermodel’s incredible figure! — others couldn’t help but point out that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) system is notoriously dirty.

“Subway with no socks the most savage part,” one person wrote in the comment section. A second joked, “I know that train conductor was looking like 😦😦😦😦."

Campbell is well known for being caution when it comes to germs (remember when she wore a full hazmat suit with goggles, a face mask and face shield on a flight?) so we're sure the supermodel disinfected every inch of the subway car before posing — and looked glamorous while doing it.