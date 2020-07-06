Naomi Campbell opens digital couture fashion week with powerful speech about diversity

Photo credit: Mike Marsland - Getty Images

Naomi Campbell this morning officially opened the first digital version of Paris couture fashion week – and she did so with a powerful speech that called for action in delivering diversity within the fashion industry.

Speaking from her home in the US, Campbell stressed the importance of acting on the "powerful sense of urgency" that "has been spoken out aloud around the world with the Black Lives Matter movement".

"The fight for diversity and for equality has been a long journey in society and in the fashion industry," the supermodel said. "Today, in 2020, we still have a long way to go and the time has come to collectively call the fashion world to task regarding inequality in our work spaces and in our industry."

Campbell then called Paris "fashion's central stage and its leader", calling for this week to mark the beginning of change.



"This is a call for action that we are making as we hope that this is a conversation that is starting now and will last as long as is needed. It is up to us, it is up to you to start enforcing inclusion of the multitude of identities that compose our countries. The time has come to build a more equitable industry with a good form of cheques and balances. It is now more than ever compulsory to include them in a permanent way and not a transient one. It is time to have regular and sustainable conversations with minorities of each country and culture, who are already invisible actors of this mega industry. It starts now in France."

