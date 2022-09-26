Naomi Campbell, Michaela Coel, Solange and More Are Milan Fashion Week's Best Dressed

While some kept it timeless in Italy, many stars showed out in vibrant prints and extravagant dresses.

Naomi Campbell poses at the Salvatore Ferragamo Spring 2023 show. Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Milan Fashion Week's Spring 2023 edition was full of outfits to remember. After seeing next season's designs make their way across the runway, our next favorite exercise is seeing what the celebrities sitting in the front row wore — whether they chose to go very on-trend or in an outfit that'll go down in the history book of looks.

Normani stunned at Versace in a strappy leather bodycon dress, decorated with a chain waist belt and her cherry brown highlights. At Moschino, Michele Morrone wore a "Matrix"-reminiscent ensemble: black leather boots, pants, sunglasses and a cartoonishly outlined black leather trench. Erykah Badu looked fly in cream fur and a matching top hat at Bottega Veneta. Naomi Campbell channeled elegance and timelessness in her camel trench and shades at Maximilian Davis' Salvatore Ferragamo debut.

This season's celebrity fits leave us creatively inspired. See the gallery below for the best front row outfits from Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023.

Michaela Coel at the Prada Spring 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week. Photo: Courtesy of Prada

