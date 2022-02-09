Naomi Campbell Kicks Up Her Heels in New Balmain Campaign

ON THE SPOT: Talk about seizing the moment: Having assembled an impressive group of supermodels for his spring-summer 2022 fashion show for Balmain, designer Olivier Rousteing decided to shoot his campaign right on the spot, giving it the spontaneous, “snapshot-like quality” that engages well on social media.

For one of her photos, Naomi Campbell leaned back on the floor in a minidress and kicked one of her endless legs into the air, a squishy bag propped on her stomach.

Photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, shooting their first Balmain campaign, used backdrops inside and around La Seine Musicale, the Jean Nouvel-designed concert hall where the fashion and music spectacle took place, also marking Rousteing’s first decade at the French house.

Carla Bruni, Lara Stone, Mariacarla Boscono, Adut Akech, Jordan Barrett and Fernando Casablancas all struck casual poses in front of concert seating or the suburban Paris skyline.

Rousteing confessed that the photo shoot added an extra layer of stress for the Balmain team, but said “all that extra added tension and effort was very much worth it.

“It’s a true behind-the-scenes peek at what was happening on the day before the big day,” Rousteing said, relishing the chance to work with a “mix of legends who have inspired me since childhood, and some of today’s most remarkable new talents.”

The spring collection was deeply personal, his bandage dresses a cathartic exercise following painful burns Rousteing suffered in a freak fireplace explosion that resulted in hospital stays, months of physical therapy and thick gold rings on every knuckle of his fingers to hide scars during recovery. Akech and Boscono don the rings for the shoot.

