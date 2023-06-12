Naomi Campbell to Be Honored at HollyRod’s DesignCare Gala – Film News in Brief

HollyRod’s annual DesignCare Gala will return on July 15 in Los Angeles to honor Naomi Campbell with the inaugural Jacqueline Avant HollyRod Humanitarian Award, the nonprofit announced on Monday.

The HollyRod Foundation is committed to raising awareness and providing resources for those who have a loved one who has been diagnosed with autism or Parkinson’s disease.

“Celebrating the 25th anniversary of HollyRod Foundation fills my heart with immense gratitude and pride,” said Holly Robinson Peete, founder of the nonprofit. “We are especially thrilled to be honoring our amazing friend Naomi Campbell with the inaugural Jacqueline Avant Award this year. Jacqueline was like a second mother to me as well as my philanthropic mentor. She and her husband Clarence were founding donors to get HollyRod started and supported us unwaveringly for the entire 25 years. We will never stop speaking Jacqueline’s name or honoring her legacy.”

Campbell will be presented with the award in honor of the advocacy work of the late philanthropist. Alongside Campbell, additional honorees include Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe with the Muhammad Ali Trailblazer Award.

“We are absolutely delighted and touched that Naomi Campbell is receiving the first Jacqueline Avant HollyRod Humanitarian award at the 25th annual DesignCare gala. Our mother loved Naomi dearly and was a founding donor to HollyRod,” said Alex and Nicole Avant. “We couldn’t think of someone who is more worthy of this inaugural honor as Naomi captures the very essence of our mother with her grace, elegance, love for humanity and her philanthropic heart.”

The HollyRod Foundation was created in 1997 by actress Holly Robinson Peete and her husband, Rodney Peete, in honor of Holly’s late father, Matthew T. Robinson Jr., who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease at the age of 45. Two years prior to Matthew’s passing, Holly’s son received an autism diagnosis, to which the mission of the foundation expanded.

