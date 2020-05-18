Naomi Campbell Boosts Flight Hygiene With New Addition To Hazmat Suit

Naomi Campbell is kicking her protective flight attire up another notch as she travels during the coronavirus pandemic.

The British supermodel made headlines in 2019 when she shared her meticulous pre-flight sanitization ritual of “anything that you could possibly touch” in a plane seat last year. And in March, she shared images of herself wearing a hazmat suit, goggles and mask as she boarded a flight from Los Angeles to her home in New York. She captioned the post “Safety First NEXT LEVEL.”

At the time, more than 110,000 people globally had been infected with the virus.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Over the weekend, with a case count topping 4.5 million around the world, Campbell upped her game again, as seen in an image shot onboard an aircraft. This time, she added a protective face shield to her kit:

In a video on her YouTube channel, Campbell explained her reasoning.

“In all honesty, this is not a funny time. It’s not a humorous time. I’m not doing this for laughs,” she said. “This is how I feel comfortable traveling. If I have to travel. I’m trying to keep it at a minimum. If I do have to go, I’m going like this.”

Campbell’s hyper-vigilant flight routine, which she’s been doing for the better part of 20 years, has received flak in the past.

“Now, I’m not ridiculous,” Campbell said in the footage.

It’s unclear where she was traveling to in her most recent post, however, Campbell told People in March that she was considering going back to London.

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

Story continues

Related...

Naomi Campbell Wears Full Hazmat Suit For Flight Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Naomi Campbell Opens Up About Coronavirus Hazmat Suit: 'Not Doing This For Laughs'

Naomi Campbell Photographs Herself From Home For Historic Essence Magazine Cover

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.