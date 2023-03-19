Naomi Campbell Celebrated U.K. Mother's Day With Rare Photos of Her Daughter

Campbell welcomed her first child in May 2021.

As a booked and busy model still at the top of her game, it's sometimes easy to forget that Naomi Campbell is not only a supermodel, but also a supermom. So, as a reminder for all, Campbell celebrated Mother's Day in the U.K. by blessing our feeds with rare photos of her 22-year-old month daughter.



On Sunday, the mom of one shared a slideshow of cute snapshots of her little one on Instagram, captioning the carousel: "Blessing," adding the hashtags #mothersday and #uk. The first image of Campbell and her mini me was a throwback one from when the two visited a mosque in Abu Dhabi in January, and the next snap highlighted a candid mother-daughter moment at home.

In the third slide, the pair matched in all-black outfits, which was followed up by a solo shot of Campbell's daughter wearing a pink puffer coat and red boots. Another photo showed Naomi and her little girl posing together on the beach, while the last picture was a tribute to the model's own mother, Valerie Morris.

Naomi Campbell Instagram

Naomi, who welcomed her first child in May 2021, has only posted a handful of photos of her daughter, and when she does, she's always careful to obscure her face in every photo. She has also decided to keep her baby girl's name private.

Back in February 2022, Campbell appeared on the cover of British Vogue alongside her daughter. While speaking with the publication, the model said becoming a mom "is the best thing I've ever done," adding that her daughter is "the biggest blessing" she could have ever imagined. She continued, "I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I’m lucky to have her and I know that.”

