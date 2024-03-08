Naomi Campbell Admits Her 2-Year-Old Is Running Her Household: 'My Daughter Is My Boss'

The supermodel is mom to her 2-year-old daughter and a son, whom she welcomed in June

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell knows she's a boss — except when it comes to her daughter.

The supermodel, 53, talked with Extra as she introduced her Naomi x BOSS travel capsule collection in New York City on Thursday, admitting that while she's a boss in most aspects of her life, there's one person who even Campbell has to bend to.

"My daughter is my boss," Campbell teased.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Naomi Campbell Instagram Naomi Campbell and daughter

Related: Naomi Campbell's 2-Year-Old Daughter Is Already a Seasoned Traveler: 'She Rolls with Me'

In August, Campbell appeared on the September 2023 cover for Vogue, sharing that her daughter already has a well-stamped passport.

"She rolls with me," Campbell said, who calls herself "a global citizen, constantly on the plane."

"She's been to Africa and the Middle East," the mom of two added of her daughter. "It is not easy and requires more organization, more planning; and it will change when she goes to school."

Alongside her daughter, Campbell is also mom to a son, whom she welcomed in June.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Naomi Campbell

The model mom was 50 when she welcomed her daughter and spoke last year about how she encourages her older friends not to "hesitate" to have children.

"I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it's the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I'm lucky to have her and I know that," Campbell explained to British Vogue after appearing on the March 2022 cover alongside her then-9-month-old daughter.

Sharing that she has a new "completely selfless" attitude with motherhood, Campbell says she has no issue with the 50-year age gap between her and her daughter, even admitting that she's encouraging her older friends to have babies as well.

Story continues

"I'm telling them all, do it! Don't hesitate!" she added.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.