Naomi Biden Is Getting Married In Her 'Pop’s Backyard...At The White House

Joe Biden certainly has a big ol' family, who loves to come visit The White House. And that goes for the third generation of Bidens too, who have been popping in to visit their "Pop" at his new home since he took office.

Now, his eldest granddaughter, Naomi Biden, is set to get married at The White House in November.

The 28-year-old daughter of Joe’s son Hunter is a lawyer based in D.C. And you may already know her name because Naomi went viral on Twitter a week after the inauguration for posting a sweet photo with her grandfather—who she calls “Pop”—and pointing out his intense work ethic.

But who is Naomi Biden, exactly? Here’s what you need to know about Joe Biden’s granddaughter and her plans for a wedding at the famed D.C. mansion.

She’s getting married at The White House.

Naomi announced on July 28 via Twitter that she is marrying longtime boyfriend Peter Neal on the South Lawn of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, according to CNN.

Originally, the couple only planned to have their reception at The White House, but now it seems the ceremony will be held there, too. She made sure to thank her grandparents, and it’s pretty precious.

The wedding is scheduled for November 19, 2022, Jill Biden’s communications director said, per The NY Post.

They’re not the first couple to get married there.

Naomi and Peter are not the first to use The White House as their wedding venue.

The children of several presidents, including James Monroe, John Quincy Adams, John Tyler, Ulysses S. Grant, Woodrow Wilson, Lyndon B. Johnson, and Richard Nixon were all also married there, per CNN.

She’s named after her late aunt.

Way back when he was then senator-elect Joe Biden, the now-president lost his wife Neilia and daughter Naomi in a 1972 car crash. Hunter honored his late sister by naming his daughter after her.

She’s protective of her grandfather.

Naomi tweeted out a photo of herself laughing with her siblings and cousins in October alongside a message that jokingly said, “anyone who wants to get to @JoeBiden will have to get past us first.”

She earned her J.D.

Naomi went to the University of Pennsylvania for her undergrad degree and then earned her J.D. from Columbia Law School. She’s now an associate at D.C. law firm Arnold & Porter, according to the Washingtonian.

Her fiancé also attended law school and recently graduated from The University of Pennsylvania's law program this spring, per CNN.

She's been dating Peter Neal for a long time.

Naomi has been dating Peter for years. Their relationship goes back to 2018.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NKB (@naomibiden)

She’s an inventor.

In 2020, Naomi and Peter created an online tool for people to check their CARES Act benefit eligibility. The tool, called My CARES Act Benefits, is a website that was designed by the couple that includes a quiz and calculator. It also has links to professionals who might be able to give pro bono help in claiming money granted by the CARES Act.

She was excited to have her grandparents nearby.

Naomi said in an interview with Today that her family would be “just a few miles away from my apartment, so I can go steal some food."

She has a great sense of humor.

Naomi shared on Twitter in mid-February of 2021 that she and other members of her family bought presidential gear for Joe on President’s Day because “he’s ‘literally’ president.”

The gifts included a Camp David hat—complete with "Pop" on the back—and a jacket with Air Force One stitched onto it.

