Mbappé returns, sets up Neymar as PSG beats Bordeaux 1-0

PARIS (AP) -- Kylian Mbappé made his return from injury as a substitute and set up Neymar's goal as Paris Saint-Germain beat Bordeaux 1-0 away in the French league on Saturday.

Mbappé, who had been out for a month with a thigh injury, came on with half an hour remaining and the France star gave Neymar a simple finish from close range in the 70th. Idrissa Gueye had capitalized on a mistake from Bordeaux defender Pablo to send Mbappé through.

The 20-year-old Mbappé missed a great chance shortly after coming on but failed to get the better of Bordeaux keeper Benoit Costil in their one-on-one. Costil had an outstanding game.

It was a game of missed chances for the defending champions, who wanted to bounce back from Wednesday's surprise 2-0 loss to Reims, the side's first league defeat at home for 16 months.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel responded with six changes for Bordeaux, which only threatened Keylor Navas' goal after Neymar scored.

After eight games, PSG leads by two points from Nantes and Angers, which was held to a 1-1 draw by Amiens.

PSG next faces a trip to Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday before hosting Angers four days later.

LYON MISERY CONTINUES

Lyon's miserable form continued with a 1-0 defeat at home to Nantes, an own-goal from Brazilian defender Marcal being enough for the visitors.

It left Lyon seven games without a win across all competitions, including the 1-1 draw at home to Zenit St. Petersburg in the Champions League. It is the side's worst streak since it went eight games without a victory in 1996.

OTHER MATCHES

Lille prepared for Wednesday's home Champions League game against Chelsea with a 1-1 draw at Nice.

It was Lille's eighth successive away match without a win and left the side fourth, four points behind PSG.

Monaco hadn't won a match until Tuesday but crushed Brest 4-1 on Saturday to record a second straight win. Islam Slimani scored a penalty and set up the other three goals.

Metz drew 2-2 with Toulouse and Dijon won 2-1 at Reims to claim its first victory of the season.

