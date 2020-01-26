Nantes pays tribute to Emiliano Sala one year after his death (video)

Fans pay tribute to Emiliano Sala, the Nantes and Cardiff City striker who died last January in a plane crash along with pilot David Ibbotson. (Photo by SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Nantes paid tribute to Emiliano Sala in its first game since the one-year anniversary of his death.

The 28-year-old striker died after his plane crashed into the English Channel on Jan. 21, 2019. Sala was en route to Cardiff City, where he was set to make his debut after a transfer from Nantes. Pilot David Ibbotson also died in the crash.

Before Sunday’s Ligue 1 match vs. Bordeaux, supporters at Nantes’ Stade de la Beaujoireat unveiled tifo in remembrance of Sala:

Un tifo en la mémoire des nôtres. Pour toujours dans les coeurs des Nantais.



🙏 Merci au peuple jaune et vert pour ce sublime hommage. pic.twitter.com/YHLzzIHKcS — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) January 26, 2020

Nantes also played the match in commemorative shirts that will help raise funds for Sala’s Argentine clubs. In Cardiff, meanwhile, fans laid flowers in remembrance.

Here are more photos from Nantes, where Bordeaux won 1-0.

(Photo by SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images)

(REUTERS/Stephane Mahe)

(REUTERS/Stephane Mahe)

(REUTERS/Stephane Mahe)

(REUTERS/Stephane Mahe)

