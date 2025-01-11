Nantes consider move for former Lens midfielder Jean Onana

Jean Onana (25) could be returning to France this winter, according to a report from Foot Mercato.

The Cameroonian midfielder had spent the majority of his career in Ligue 1 before he swapped RC Lens for Beşiktaş ahead of the 2023/24 season. The transfer to Turkey has not yet worked out for Onana who has struggled to hold down a place in the team.

Last winter, Onana was sent back on loan to France as he spent the final half of the season at Olympique de Marseille. The midfielder returned to his parent club but has once again found game time limited and has not played in any competitions since September.

Nantes who are currently sat outside the relegation zone following their draw with AS Monaco yesterday evening (although their immediate rivals are still to play) are looking for a means to escape their current situation and could provide Onana with a similar escape from Turkey as Marseille offered the season before.

GFFN | Nick Hartland