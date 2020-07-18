Nantes cathedral on fire: Flames lick 15th-Century facade

Around a hundred firefighters are battling a large blaze inside one of France's historic cathedrals.

Huge flames have been licking the inside of Nantes' 15th-Century gothic cathedral's facade.

The fire is thought to have broken out early this morning and French police say they are helping with effort to quell the flames.

Video shows smoke coming out of the front of the structure, with the stained glass window, between the two huge towers, blown out.

Cecil Renaud, who works in a bakery opposite the cathedral of St Pierre and St Paul, told BFM TV: "It was a huge shock. It's extremely sad."

Fire officers have said they believe the blaze, which centres on 'the great organ' is now under control.

Prosecutor Pierre Sennes told reporters three fires had been started at the site and authorities are treating the incident as a criminal act.

The cathedral was partly destroyed during World War Two after Allied bombings in 1944.

And in 1972, fire ravaged the roof, which was rebuilt 13 years later.

The fire comes just over a year after an enormous blaze destroyed the roof and main spire of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.