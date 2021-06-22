Nanotech Presenting at Singular Research's Summer Solstice Webinar on Thursday, June 24, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and visually memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, announces that President and CEO Troy Bullock will present the Company’s corporate presentation at Singular Research's Summer Solstice Webinar on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 10:45 AM Eastern. The following week, on Tuesday, June 29th, Mr. Bullock and CFO Monika Russell will host 1-on-1 investor meetings throughout the day.



Singular Research's Summer Solstice Webinar

Date: June 24, 2021

Time: 10:45 AM Eastern Time / 7:45 AM Pacific Time

To attend the conference, register here. 1-on-1 investor meetings are available and will be scheduled for Tuesday, June 29, 2021. To schedule a 1-on-1 please contact Mike Walter at mike@singularresearch.com.

About Singular Research

Singular Research (“Singular”) aims to be the most trusted supplier of independent, trusted, single-source research on small-to-microcap companies to the small-to-medium sized Hedge Fund manager. They provide quarterly updates for 40 to 70 companies and make recommendations. Singular strives to achieve its mission by:

Finding under or overvalued securities: The goal is to provide initiation reports and quarterly updates for approximately 40 micro to small cap companies. In most cases, Singular analysts research companies that are not covered by any other firms.

Providing honest advice: Independent analysts have no financial interest in the stocks covered. Analysts are compensated based on the accuracy of their research calls not through trading commissions or potential deal flow.

Track record: Singular’s picks have gained 299.3% since inception in 2004, compared with a gain of 116.4% for the Russell 2000 and 77.8% for the S&P 500 over the same period.



More information about Singular is available at www.singularresearch.com.

About Nanotech

With billions of security features in circulation, Nanotech’s products include secure and memorable security labels, stripes, patches, and colour-shifting foils for currency authentication and brand protection.

KolourOptik® is a patented visual technology that is exclusive to the government and banknote market and combines sub-wavelength nanostructures and microstructures to create modern overt security features with a unique and customizable optical effect. KolourOptik pure plasmonic colour pixels produce full colour, 3D depth, and movement used in security stripes and threads that are nearly impossible to replicate.

LiveOptik™ is a patented visual technology that utilizes innovative nano-optics one tenth the size of traditional holographic structures to create next generation overt security features customized to our customers’ unique requirements. LiveOptik delivers multi-colour, 3D depth, movement, and image switches for secure brand protection stripes, threads, and labels that are nearly impossible to replicate.

Additional information about Nanotech can be found at the Company’s website www.nanosecurity.ca , the Canadian disclosure filings website www.sedar.com or the OTCMarkets disclosure filings website www.otcmarkets.com .

Nanotech Security Corp.: US Investor Relations: Canada Investor Relations: Kelley Ryshak Matthew Selinger Sean Peasgood info@nanosecurity.ca mselinger@firmirgroup.com sean@SophicCapital.com +1.604.678.5775 +1.415.572.8152 +1.647.699.9845

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies

of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



