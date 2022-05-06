Nanosonics (ASX:NAN) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Nanosonics (ASX:NAN), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Nanosonics:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = AU$12m ÷ (AU$171m - AU$20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Nanosonics has an ROCE of 8.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Nanosonics compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Nanosonics here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Nanosonics doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 8.2% from 15% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Nanosonics' ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Nanosonics is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. In light of this, the stock has only gained 17% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

