NanoRepro AG's (ETR:NN6) Shares Not Telling The Full Story

When close to half the companies in the Medical Equipment industry in Germany have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 2.9x, you may consider NanoRepro AG (ETR:NN6) as a highly attractive investment with its 0.8x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

How Has NanoRepro Performed Recently?

For example, consider that NanoRepro's financial performance has been poor lately as its revenue has been in decline. One possibility is that the P/S is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader industry in the near future. Those who are bullish on NanoRepro will be hoping that this isn't the case so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on NanoRepro's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is NanoRepro's Revenue Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as depressed as NanoRepro's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry decidedly.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 76%. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has ballooned by several orders of magnitude, despite the drawbacks experienced in the last 12 months. So while the company has done a great job in the past, it's somewhat concerning to see revenue growth decline so harshly.

Comparing that to the industry, which is only predicted to deliver 4.8% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that NanoRepro's P/S isn't as high compared to that of its industry peers. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Bottom Line On NanoRepro's P/S

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of NanoRepro revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't boosting its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. When we see robust revenue growth that outpaces the industry, we presume that there are notable underlying risks to the company's future performance, which is exerting downward pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with NanoRepro, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If strong companies turning a profit tickle your fancy, then you'll want to check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

