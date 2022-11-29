Nanomix Enters into Distribution Agreement for the eLab System with Gepa Srl in Italy

Nanomix Corporation

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanomix Corporation (OTCQB: NNMX) (“Nanomix” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of mobile, affordable, point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Gepa Srl (“Gepa”), a distributor and supplier of diagnostic products in Italy.

John Hardesky, Chief Commercial Officer of Nanomix, stated, “Gepa has significant experience in this increasingly complex and important segment of critical infections, sepsis, and antibiotic stewardship. Over the last decade, their team has actively implemented clinical diagnostic solutions to help caregivers improve patient outcomes and positively impact hospital performance. We are excited to support and align with Gepa on an ambitious execution plan to bring our technology to a competitive market like Italy.”

Riccardo Figus, Business Manager of Gepa, commented, “The GEPA team is very excited to develop the Italian market for the new eLab, a true Point of Care device. The agreement with Nanomix enables us to offer our customers an innovative solution for the fight against sepsis. This is a big step forward for the Italian healthcare system to bring reliable results from sample to result wherever the emergency is.”

Sepsis is a recognized global health crisis. Early identification and treatment is a need and a challenge for healthcare professionals around the globe. For many reasons, sepsis can be difficult to identify and is frequently under-diagnosed in the earliest stages. It affects as many as 50 million people every year, leading to approximately 11 million deaths annually.

The Nanōmix eLab® system is a mobile, hand-held immunoassay and chemistry diagnostic system designed for the needs of rapid point-of-care testing. The Nanōmix eLab® system offers a variety of benefits, including results in minutes, lower cost, and portability, while providing accurate, quantitative results comparable in quality to those provided by central lab testing. Furthermore, the S1 Panel Cartridge was developed as an aid in rapidly diagnosing critical infections including sepsis. The panel provides quantitative test results for procalcitonin (PCT), C-reactive protein (CRP) and lactate (LAC) from a single venous whole blood or plasma sample type. The assay runs on the eLab® Analyzer with results available in approximately 12 minutes from sample to answer, versus the current diagnostic solutions which can take hours to provide a test result. The S1 Panel assay has received the CE marking in Europe and has UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) registration.

About Gepa Srl

Gepa isan ISO 9001:2015 certified company specializing in the research and distribution of analyzers for the simple and rapid determination of appropriate tests at the Point of Care.

About Nanomix Corporation

Nanomix (OTCQB: NNMX) is developing mobile point-of-care diagnostics with its Nanōmix eLab® System platform and assays that provide rapid, accurate, quantitative information for use in settings where time is critical to clinical decision-making and improved patient care. The company’s products are designed to broadly impact healthcare delivery by bringing diagnostics to the point of initial patient interaction, whether in the hospital or in pre-hospital, remote or alternate-care settings, thereby enabling faster clinical decision-making and potentially treatment-in-place. Nanomix’s first assays address the need for faster diagnosis of critical infections including sepsis. The company is developing a pipeline of other tests designed to improve patient outcomes by making high-quality diagnostic information available within minutes. For more information, visit www.nanomixdx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ongoing and planned product development; the Company’s intellectual property position; the Company’s ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company’s results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Natalya Rudman

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: NNMX@crescendo-ir.com

Tel: (212) 671-1020 Ext.304



