Nanofilm Technologies International Full Year 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Nanofilm Technologies International (SGX:MZH) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: S$237.4m (down 3.8% from FY 2021).

Net income: S$43.8m (down 30% from FY 2021).

Profit margin: 19% (down from 25% in FY 2021). The decrease in margin was primarily driven by higher expenses.

EPS: S$0.067 (down from S$0.094 in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Nanofilm Technologies International Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 9.5%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 17%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 20% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 11% growth forecast for the Chemicals industry in Asia.

Performance of the market in Singapore.

The company's shares are up 3.7% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Just as investors must consider earnings, it is also important to take into account the strength of a company's balance sheet. See our latest analysis on Nanofilm Technologies International's balance sheet health.

