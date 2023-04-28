A Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) insider increased their holdings by 25% last year

Looking at Nanoco Group plc's (LON:NANO ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nanoco Group

The Independent Non-Executive Chairman Christopher G. Richards made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£47k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.27 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.18). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Christopher G. Richards. We note that Christopher G. Richards was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Nanoco Group Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Nanoco Group over the last quarter. Independent Non-Executive Chairman Christopher G. Richards bought UK£47k worth of shares in that time. However, Independent Non-Executive Chairman Christopher G. Richards netted UK£27k for sales. While it's good to see the insider buying, the net amount bought isn't enough for us to gain much confidence from it.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Nanoco Group insiders own 8.2% of the company, worth about UK£4.7m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Nanoco Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Nanoco Group stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Nanoco Group you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

