NANO Nuclear Energy Joins Several Renowned Global Nuclear Energy Advocacy Organizations and Becomes the Premier Headline Sponsor at the Upcoming International Uranium Fuel Seminar on October 16-18th, 2022 in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

Nuclear Energy Institute

https://www.nei.org/home

Nuclear Industry Association

https://www.niauk.org/

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (“NANO Nuclear”), a company emerging from the shared micro Small Modular Reactor (mSMR) and Advanced Nuclear Reactor (ANR) ambitions of a world class nuclear technical team filled with the most influential and foremost nuclear experts in the field, working alongside business and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with both government, and the private and public nuclear industries, is pleased to announce that it has been granted memberships to multiple nuclear energy advocacy organizations including the National Energy Institute (NEI) and the Nuclear Industry Association (NIA).



“We would like to welcome NANO Nuclear Energy to NEI. NANO Nuclear joins an impressive list of advanced nuclear reactor developers that are critical to a clean energy future,” said Nima Ashkeboussi, Senior Director Fuel and Radiation Safety Programs at the NEI.

NANO Nuclear is the Premiere Plus Special Event Sponsor at the upcoming International Uranium Fuel Seminar on October 16-18th, 2022 in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace, which will feature a speaking engagement from CEO and Director James Walker. A Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI) hosted event, the International Uranium Fuel Seminar features two half-day sessions on fuel policy, advanced nuclear technology, market, and trade issues with plenty of networking opportunities Representatives from organizations such as the World Nuclear Association.

“NANO Nuclear is dedicated to establishing and developing key relationships with governments and organizations alike,” said James Walker, NANO Nuclear CEO and Board Member. “These memberships are an important aspect of ensuring the NANO Nuclear name is heard around the world."

A critical time for the industry, the conversation surrounding enriched uranium fuel has grown louder in recent months. The Biden Administration’s latest climate bill included $700 million to help research, develop and produce more highly enriched uranium fuel as Western governments rethink their supply chains in light of Russia’s invasion. Now, high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU for short, is thought to allow developers to optimize their systems for longer life cores, increased efficiencies and better fuel utilization.

Story continues

Enriched between 5% and 20% with uranium-235, the main fissile isotope that produces energy during a chain reaction, HALEU fuels bring improved economics and inherent safety features, while also increasing the amount of carbon-free electricity that can be generated. Necessary for advanced nuclear reactors, the industry anticipates it may need nearly 600 metric tons of HALEU by 2030.

“There has been an outpouring of federal as well as investor support for nuclear energy and taking a greater role in the advocacy for this industry is an important part of NANO Nuclear’s ethos,” said Jay Yu, Founder, Chairman and President of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. “As such, I believe this is the perfect time for us meet fellow attendees at the upcoming International Uranium Fuel Seminar and help introduce energized investors to NANO Nuclear’s vision.”

Additionally, the Company’s membership with the NIA helps to engage with the public, media and political spheres to promote better understanding of nuclear energy and its role within a low carbon energy mix with the added benefit expanding NANO Nuclear’s reach around the globe.

“We are very pleased to welcome NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. to the NIA family. NANO Nuclear has already made a name for itself in the micro-SMR and AMR world and is committed to playing its part as the industry develops smaller and more advanced nuclear reactors, which are essential in our journey to net zero,” said Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association. “We look forward to working alongside them on their journey.”

“Any industry is reliant on evolving policies and the advanced nuclear reactor sector is no different,” Mr. Winston, Chief Policy Officer and Board Member of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc., stated. “It is for this reason that advocacy organizations such as the NEI and NIA are so important, as they provide a dynamic and credible voice on behalf of their membership groups. Regulatory policy changes have helped spark this industry in recent years, so I am very hopeful to see how the industry continues to evolve thanks to the support of such organizations.”

About Nuclear Energy Institute.

The Nuclear Energy Institute is the policy organization of the nuclear technologies industry, based in Washington, D.C. Founded in 1994, it features hundreds of members and, with their involvement, develops policy on key legislative and regulatory issues affecting the industry. With a mission to promote the use and growth of nuclear energy through efficient operations and effective policy, NEI is the unified voice of the nuclear energy industry on various policy and technical issues.

https://www.nei.org/

About the Nuclear Industry Association.

The NIA is the trade association for the civil nuclear industry in the UK. The NIA represents more than 250 companies across the supply chain and its diverse membership enables effective and constructive industry-wide interaction. NIA member companies also have significant expertise in nuclear decommissioning and clean-up, with 17 nuclear sites in the UK currently being managed through the process.

https://www.niauk.org/

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

The Path to Zero starts here. NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. is a company emerging from the shared micro-Small Modular Reactor (mSMR) and Advanced Nuclear Reactor (ANR) ambitions of a world class nuclear technical team filled with the most influential and foremost nuclear experts in the field, working alongside business and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with both government, and the private and public nuclear industries. Our company is committed to building smaller, cheaper, and safer nuclear energy for the future by incorporating the latest technology into its own proprietary novel reactor designs, intellectual properties, and research methods. Currently in development is “ZEUS” NANO Nuclear Energy’s first generation portable, on-demand capable advanced nuclear micro reactor.

For more corporate information please visit: https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/

For further information, please contact:

Email: Info@NanoNuclearEnergy.com

Business Tel: (212) 634-9206

PLEASE FOLLOW OUR SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES HERE:

NANO Nuclear Energy LINKEDIN

NANO Nuclear Energy YOUTUBE

NANO Nuclear Energy TWITTER

NANO Nuclear Energy INSTAGRAM

Attachments



